Study warns many COVID-19 survivors face long-term cognitive problems

When it comes to COVID-19, many people focus on the death risk, ignoring the many complications — some long-term — that many survivors experience after recovery. New research from Oxford Brookes University has found that a significant number of COVID-19 survivors face both short-term and long-term cognitive and psychiatric issues beyond the initial illness.

The new study was an evaluation of previously published research on COVID-19 patients, one that aimed to determine the impact the novel coronavirus may have on brain health in survivors. The findings were concerning, shedding light on a potentially major public health matter that may impact a huge number of people going forward.

When it comes to short-term cognitive issues, the study found that the main issues involved attention impairment, which was reported by 45-percent of patients, as well as memory problems, which were reported by 13- to 28-percent of patients.

As well, the majority of COVID-19 patients developed PTSD, and a significant percentage developed other mental health conditions like depression. The issues continue from there, with some patients facing long-term brain health problems, the majority of which were found to involve fatigue and affective disorders.

In addition, up to half of the patients reported long-term memory issues and nearly half reported long-term attention problems. More research is needed over the coming months, however, on the long-term impact of COVID-19 and how it may affect public health in coming years.

Oxford Brookes University’s Dr. Sanjay Kumar explained: