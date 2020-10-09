Study finds which pre-existing conditions may triple COVID-19 death risk

It has been established by this point that certain pre-existing conditions can increase one’s risk of experiencing worse COVID-19 outcomes, including an increased risk of death. A new study from Penn State details the pre-existing conditions that have been linked to double or triple the COVID-19 risk, with researchers explaining that several issues ranging from high blood pressure to cancer can increase one’s odds of dying from the virus.

COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus SARS-CoV-2, is a serious condition that is most deadly to the elderly and anyone who has compromised health. It didn’t take long for experts to note that certain pre-existing risk factors and conditions were correlated with an increased risk of dying, the details of which have become more precise in the months since the pandemic started.

The latest study on this topic — one described as large and international in nature — was recently published in PLOS ONE. Having analyzed data on more than 65,000 patients from around the world, the researchers found that certain risk factors had a bigger impact on patients than others. The following conditions were linked to worse outcomes for COVID-19 patients:

– Heart disease

– High blood pressure

– Chronic kidney disease

– Stroke

– Cancer

– Diabetes

– Congestive heart failure

Some of these conditions were found to be riskier than others. For example, patients who had cancer or diabetes when they contracted COVID-19 were 1.5 times more likely to die compared to those who didn’t have these conditions. Congestive heart failure, high blood pressure, and cardiovascular disease were all riskier at twice the risk, while chronic kidney disease was linked to triple the risk of death.