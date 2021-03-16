Stimulus check 2021: How to get your money for payments 1, 2, and 3

Digital methods for finding your status with the IRS on the first three Economic Impact Payment checks are available now. We’re taking a peek at the simple means with which a US taxpaying citizen can take a peek at their status, for both the first and second payments issued in 2020, and the newest payment released in 2021. The IRS updated their guidelines for this system on March 15, 2021.

First and second payments

The IRS changed the “Get My Payment” system this week, removing the second Economic Impact Payment data and replacing it with data for the third payment. This does NOT mean that you’ve missed the first two if you did not yet get full payment for the first and second round.

If you believe you did not get your full amount for the first and second round of Economic Impact Payments, the IRS has a special system with which you’ll need to apply. To attain this cash, you’ll need to work with the IRS Recovery Rebate Credit. To view your Economic Impact Payment Amounts (for the first two payments), you’ll want to head over to the View Your Account Information page with the IRS. You can also use this system to see the rest of your IRS tax payment account details, make a tax payment, or get digital copies of select notices from the IRS, as well as other taxpayer info.

NOTE that this system is not available 24 hours a day. You may be able to access info any time of day, but updates are made no more than once every 24 hours, usually overnight. “Check or money order payments may take up to 3 weeks to appear in your account,” and hours of availability are listed as starting at 6AM on Monday (Eastern Time), through Saturday at 9PM ET. Sunday hours are 10AM to midnight ET.

EIP 3 (the third stimulus check)

The IRS began sending 2021 Economic Impact Payment checks as early as this past weekend. You might already have a direct deposit payment in your bank account right this minute. You can check the status of this payment with the online Get My Payment tool.

The Get My Payment tool previously housed data on the first and second Economic Impact Payment, now it only shows your status for EIP 3. As noted above, your payment status with the first and second EIP are available with an online account with “View your account information”.

ALSO: You could find your notifications of payments in your snail mail, or paper mail. It might’ve just slipped under your chair. If you have a massive stack of IRS notices, you’ll want to look for IRS Notices 1444 and 1444-B specifically.