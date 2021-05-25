SteelSeries Prime aims to remove bells and whistles, but keeps the RGB

The folks at SteelSeries wanted to create a gaming mouse that appeared to remove the “bells and whistles that can get in the way.” As such, they’ve created the Prime line. The SteelSeries Prime lineup was released this week in several forms – three mice and a pair of headphones. There’s the SteelSeries Prime, a mouse, Prime+ with customization options, Prime Wireless (a wireless mouse), and Arctis Prime – the headphones.

The SteelSeries Prime mouse is the most basic of the collection, working with a TrueMove Pro sensor, 18,000 CPI range, Prestige OM Switches, and a weight of 69g. While SteelSeries suggests this mouse line does away with bells and whistles, this mouse does have 1 RGB Zone (LED lighting). This mouse will cost you approximately $60 USD.

The SteelSeries Prime+ works with the same features as the Prime, but with a textured matte finish and “full onboard customization that requires no additional software.” This mouse also has a TrueMove Pro+ sensor AND an extra lift-off sensor. This moues will cost you around $80 USD.

The Prime Wireless is the wireless version of the Prime. This device works with CPI of 100–18,000 in 100 CPI Increments, using an optical SteelSeries TrueMove Air sensor. This mouse rolls with 400 IPS so long as you’re working with SteelSeries QcK surfaces. You’ll get 40G acceleration, a 2.4GHz wireless connection, and 6 buttons. Two of the buttons work with Prestige OM mechanical switches (magnetic optical switches). This wireless mouse will cost approximately $130 USD.

SteelSeries Arctis Prime is described as “the rally car of headsets.” This headset works with metal construction, noise isolating letherette ear cushions, and “high fidelity audio drivers.” This pair of earphones works with a “noise-cancelling Discord-certified mic,” as well as a detachable 3.5mm cable and physical, on-device mute and volume controls. SteelSeries Arctis Prime will be available in the United States for approximately $100 USD. UPDATE: The whole Prime line was released in late May, 2021.