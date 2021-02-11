Steam’s 2021 Lunar New Year Sale is now live, but not for long

Just as the oracles over at SteamDB foretold, the 2021 Steam Lunar New Year Sale is officially underway, and this time, we don’t even have to contend with a struggling Steam store for the first few hours of it. There are thousands of games on sale, but unlike the Summer and Winter Sales that get a ton of attention from gamers, you’ll need to act quick if you want to take advantage of these deals.

That’s because the Steam Lunar New Year Sale is only on until Monday, February 15th at 10 AM PST/1 PM EST. To find the deals that are on offer, simply head over to the Steam homepage and click the Lunar New Year Sale banner you see at the top of the page.

Once you’re on that deals page, you’ll see a number of different panels that split games up into different categories, starting right off with a collection of deals that are recommended for you based on your play history. You’ll also see some of the games on your wishlist that on sale, but aside from those panels, the rest seem to categories deals by genre, such as adventure, co-op, and yes, even anime.

As with most sales, Valve also has a bonus promotion of sorts running alongside this that will net user a free animated ox sticker on each day of the sale. All you need to do is head over to the Steam Points Shop to claim your sticker, and there are also some other Year of the Ox items to spend your points on listed there.

So, as Steam sales go, this one is pretty straightforward albeit quite short. You’ve got the weekend to pick up any games you’ve got your eye on, assuming of course that your bank account still isn’t recovering from the Winter Sale.