Steam Game Festival returns this autumn with more demos to play for free

With the COVID-19 pandemic bringing video game events and press shows to a screeching halt, Geoff Keighley – best known as the face of The Game Awards – has stepped in to organize the Summer Game Fest. This months-long digital event was meant to act as a stand-in for shows like E3 and Gamescom, offering not only game reveals, but also a chance to play some demos of upcoming games through partnerships with platform holders.

We’ve seen Valve host several Game Festivals already, each one bigger than the last. The first one was held in 2019 in conjunction with The Game Awards, with two more following in the spring and summer of this year to serve up game demos in place of the big gaming trade shows. Now, it looks like the Steam Game Festival will be returning once more this autumn.

Valve is planning another Steam Game Festival: Autumn Edition this Fall, running October 7 – 13. Another chance to play free previews of upcoming games. — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) August 11, 2020

Even though Summer Game Fest will be over by then (it’s slated to run from May to August), Geoff Keighley announced this new edition of the Steam Game Festival on Twitter. Its full name will be Steam Game Festival: Autumn Edition, and it will run October 7th – 13th.

Keighley doesn’t give us an idea of how many demos Steam will have on tap, but for the Summer Edition in June, we saw the store host hundreds and hundreds of demos – unquestionably too many for Steam users who were hoping to try them all before the Game Festival wrapped up.

We’ll keep an ear to the ground for more information, but for now, mark your calendars for October 7th, because that’s when the next Steam Game Festival will be kicking off. If history is any indication, we should also see a Steam sale around that time, so it might not be a bad idea to prepare for that as well.