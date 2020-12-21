Stardew Valley’s new 1.5 update is a big one for longtime players

Following Stardew Valley‘s big 1.3 and 1.4 updates, which added multiplayer and a bunch of content to the endgame, respectively, the game’s creator, Eric “ConcernedApe” Barone, is back at work on the game’s next major update. That, as you’ve probably already guessed, will put us at version 1.5, and while we don’t have a complete picture of what this update will add, Barone is sharing new details piece by piece as time goes on.

Over the weekend, Barone shared another teaser for Stardew Valley 1.5, and it looks like this update will have new features aimed at Stardew Valley veterans. In a post to Twitter, Barone explained that the update will come with a new Beach Farm map along with an “Advanced Game Options” menu for returning players.

If you're a seasoned player thinking of starting a new farm when 1.5 comes out, I'd like to highlight a couple of new features. There will be a new farm type, "Beach Farm", and a new "Advanced Game Options" menu, from which you can adjust some aspects of the game: pic.twitter.com/iMnw2uGLEO — ConcernedApe (@ConcernedApe) December 20, 2020

Those advanced game options give players the opportunity to “remix” the Community Center bundles and change the mine awards. Players can also check boxes to ensure that the Community Center bundles can be completed in year one or to spawn monsters on their farm, potentially adding to the challenge of getting a successful farm up and running.

As far as that Beach Farm goes, we haven’t seen a any images of it yet, but the screenshot Barone shared on Twitter does reveal the farm’s tooltip. “Good foraging and fishing, and tons of open space,” the tooltip reads. “Sometimes, supply crates wash up on on shore. However, sprinklers don’t work in the sandy soil.”

So, judging from that tooltip, this is a farm for players who have already struck it rich with the other farm maps in the game. The fact that players can’t use sprinklers will significantly up the challenge when it comes to growing large numbers of crops, so veteran players may need to get creative if they want to rake in the cash. We’ll keep an eye out for more information on Stardew Valley 1.5, but from this tweet alone, it’s clear that returning players have quite a bit to be excited about.