Stardew Valley’s big 1.5 update arrives on Switch, Xbox, and PlayStation

Several weeks after the big 1.5 update arrived for PC players, Stardew Valley developer ConcernedApe has announced that the same update is now live on consoles. With this update, players on the Nintendo Switch, Xbox, and PlayStation consoles can access the many new features that come with this massive update.

The Stardew Valley update was announced by the game’s developer on February 11 and should now be available for everyone. With this update, console players get access to the big features that arrived for PC players back in December, including local split-screen co-op gameplay, the ability to sit in chairs, as well as a variety of new locations, events, puzzles, and minigames.

The Stardew Valley 1.5 Update for Switch, Xbox, and PlayStation are out, and should be available on all platforms within the next couple of hours. — ConcernedApe (@ConcernedApe) February 11, 2021

As players have come to expect from the casual farming simulator, the game has expanded yet again, making gameplay even robust than it already was. For example, update 1.5 brings a new NPC named Leo who, like the other NPCs, includes his own plot, backstory, and such. Some secondary NPCs have also arrived; they’re named Gourmand Frog, Birdie, and Professor Snail.

There’s a dynamic, ever-changing volcano dungeon, new Qi challenges, a new unlockable island farm and farmhouse region for farming, as well as a new unlockable resort. Players will note the addition of Golden Coconuts for the blacksmith to open, Golden Walnuts for unlocking new content and areas, and gem birds that drop gems when you get close to them.

The update goes on from there, adding a bunch of other changes, including several new enemies, an Island Obelisk building, additional puzzles and secrets, the addition of an ostrich to raise as a farm animal, more advanced game options, the option to move the default shipping bin, and much more.