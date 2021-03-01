Starbucks’ 2021 spring menu arrives with good news for vegans

Starbucks has introduced its Spring 2021 menu, revealing the addition of new dairy-free drinks for customers who prefer a plant-based lifestyle. The new offerings will be available at stores across the United States starting on March 2, and they’ll be joined by the widespread availability of Oatly oat milk at many of the company’s corporate stores.

Starbucks’ 2021 spring menu will feature a new line of dairy-free shaken espresso drinks, including the Iced Chocolate Almondmilk Shaken Espresso and the Iced Brown Sugar Oatmilk Shaken Espresso. For the first time, the company’s Honey Oatmilk Latte will be available at Starbucks stores nationwide, as well.

Customers who prefer oat milk will also be able to get other drinks made with Oatly oat milk at ‘most’ Starbucks stores in the US starting tomorrow. Joining the new drinks is a new food item for customers who are looking for plant-based options: the Chickpea Bites & Avocado Protein Box.

As the name suggests, this new food item features chickpea bites, mini carrots, snap peas, an avocado spread, and dried cranberry-nut mix. Most Starbucks stores in the United States will offer this plant-based protein box starting on March 2.

These aren’t the only products available at Starbucks for customers who avoid dairy. The company notes that it also offers, for example, its coconut milk-based Iced Pineapple Matcha drink and Pink Drink all year at most of its locations.