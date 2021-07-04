Star Wars: Visions anime detailed: Release date, titles, and Japanese studios

The Star Wars universe will soon include an anthology series called “Visions,” a show that tells different original stories in an entirely new way. Star Wars: Visions will mark the first time the science fiction universe has been presented to fans in the form of Japanese anime, including a “diverse cultural perspective” on the hit franchise.

LucasFilm announced Star Wars: Visions in December 2020 alongside a slate other other projects set in the Star Wars universe. At the time, the company said that Visions would be an anime anthology from “the world’s best anime creators” who will offer “a fresh and diverse cultural perspective” on the science fiction world. No other details were given, however.

Fast-forward several months and Disney has released a Special Look trailer for the anthology, including previews of the artwork fans can expect, brief interviews with some of the animators behind these stories, and the unique kind of ideas they’re bringing to the table.

Because Visions is an anthology series, LucasFilm refers to each ‘episode’ as short original films. A total of seven Japanese anime studios are behind the collection, including Production IG, Geno Studio, Kamikaze Douga, Studio Colorido, Kinema Citrus, Trigger, and Science Saru.

LucasFilm has revealed the full list of short films that’ll comprise the Visions anthology, including the studio behind each title:

– Kamikaze Douga – The Duel

– Geno Studio (Twin Engine) – Lop and Ochō

– Studio Colorido (Twin Engine) – Tatooine Rhapsody

– Trigger – The Twins

– Trigger – The Elder

– Kinema Citrus – The Village Bride

– Science Saru – Akakiri

– Science Saru – T0-B1

– Production IG – The Ninth Jedi

As with many new Star Wars projects, Visions will be a Disney+ series; the anthology will premiere on September 22.