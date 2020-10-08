Star Wars: Squadrons DLC plans detailed and they might surprise you

Star Wars: Squadrons has proven to be an interesting addition to EA’s lineup of Star Wars video games. While Battlefront 2 is a big-budget title that attempts to cast as wide a net as possible in attracting an audience, Star Wars: Squadrons is decidedly more niche, appealing to a specific group of players. It also has a more narrow focus for a Star Wars game, as the title is centered around space battles and space battles only.

So, it’s certainly an unconventional title coming from a major publisher like EA, which seems to have a predilection for massive, live service games that are supported for years after launch. It turns out post-launch content is another area where Star Wars: Squadrons might make a departure from the standard EA game, because simply put, there isn’t any planned at the moment.

Speaking to UploadVR, Star Wars: Squadrons creative director Ian Frazier was straightforward when asked if there would be any post-launch DLC for the game. “Never say never, so to speak, but as far as our philosophy goes we’re not trying to treat the game as a live service,” Frazier said. “We don’t want to say, ‘It’s almost done!’ and then dribble out more of it over time, which to be honest is how most games work these days. So we’ve tried to treat it in kind of an old-school approach saying, ‘You’ve paid the $40, this is the game and it’s entirely self-contained. We’re not planning to add more content, this is the game, and we hope you understand the value proposition.”

In the brief interview, Frazier also says confirms that we likely won’t see any terrestrial battles added to the game, nor will we see support for the Oculus Quest (though it is worth mentioning that Star Wars: Squadrons is compatible with a Quest using Oculus Link). It seems, then, that Star Wars: Squadrons can truly be considered a finished game, with no content planned for the future.

Of course, Respawn’s Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order shared a similar post-release fate – even though it did get some extra content following launch, it was all offered free. In an age when live service seems to be extremely popular among major publishers, the change of pace Fallen Order and now Squadrons have offered is downright refreshing.