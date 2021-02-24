Star Wars Republic Commando returns: Switch, PS4, PS5, complete with Boba Fett

The classic tactical first-person shooter Star Wars: Republic Commando was just announced for re-release on Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4. The complete remastered edition of this game will be delivered with updated controls and a whole new angle for the masses. This game was given a remaster by the folks at Aspyr, the same people that brought Star Wars Racer (podracing) back from the past here to the future!

This game is one of a few places where actor and voice actor Temuera Morrison voiced both Boba Fett and Jango Fett, as well as Deslta Squad Leader Delta Three-Eight. Since he was (and is) Jango Fett, as well as his (clone) son Boba Fett, and the model for all Republic Clones, it would’ve been a tragedy if he wasn’t in the mix – but he is!

Below you’ll see the trailer for the Nintendo Switch version of the game. This game will allow the user to “re-live the legendary campaign with modernized controls.” Delta Squad in full effect.

For PlayStation 4 and 5, this game’s been given a kick in the pants to work with DualShock 4 and DualSense controllers. Regardless of if you play this game on PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5, it’ll be a boosted experience, rumbly as heck. New “trophies” are included in the game on PlayStation 4 and 5, too.

The release date for Star Wars: Republic Commando is April 6, 2021. This game will be released on both Nintendo Switch and Sony’s PlayStation 4 (and PS5 with backwards compatibility). The game is being brought back to life by the same folks that’ve been bringing a big batch of Star Wars games back to the future: ASPYR, which means the game will cost anywhere between $10 and $20 – we shall see!

NOTE: You can also find Aspyr remasters of Star Wars games like Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic: The Sith Lords (for mobile devices), Star Wars Racer (podracing) for PlayStation, Switch, Xbox, Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy for PlayStation and Switch, and Star Wars Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast for PlayStation and Switch.