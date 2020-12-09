Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II is finally coming to mobile

Like any large franchise, Star Wars has seen its name put on many products outside of the core trilogy of trilogies, from spin-off TV series like The Mandalorian to novels that have mostly been thrown out the window when Disney declared them to be non-canon. And, of course, there are computer games, from flight simulations to RPGs. Of the latter kind, perhaps Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II – The Sith Lords is one of the most popular and the current generation of gamers will no be able to play them anywhere thanks to a long-overdue mobile port.

The Knights of the Old Republic, more popular among fans as KOTOR, takes place 4,000 years before the events of the much-derided Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace. The first game launched in 2003 under BioWare, which was then better known for its D&D titles, but it would only be in 2014 when the game would be ported to Android and iOS. It would take another six years, unfortunately, for its sequel to follow it there.

KOTOR II – The Sith Lords is perhaps the better known of the two, in part due to its narrative depth and a memorable cast. It became one of the examples of good game storytelling, in no small part thanks to the famous and infamous game designer and writer Chris Avallone. Placing it in more hands via mobile devices can give younger gamers a taste of that classic story-heavy gaming experience.

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II – The Sith Lords is set a mere five years after the first KOTOR and follows the adventures and misadventures of an exiled Jedi Knight. Players get to choose between light or dark sides of the Force and whether to help or thwart the nascent Republic’s goals. Of course, given the events that followed thousands of years later, we all by now how it turned out.

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II – The Sith Lords lands on Android and iOS on December 18 and was ported by Aspyr, the same developers who brought KOTOR and a good number of PC games to mobile platforms. Unsurprisingly, it will come with a hefty $14.99 price tag, which, given the game’s origins, already includes the complete game, no IAPs attached.