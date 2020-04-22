Star Wars Disney+ series leaks with Leslye Headland as showrunner

Disney has yet another Star Wars original TV show in the pipeline, according to a new report. The series is reportedly coming from creator Leslye Headland, the co-creator and showrunner of Netflix original series Russian Doll. Though Disney doesn’t have much to say about its new show, sources have surfaced to drop some details.

Over past months, we’ve heard reports of Disney’s plans for its Star Wars franchise, ones that will reportedly involve decreasing the number of theatrical movies it puts out and increasing the number of live-action shows for its Disney Plus streaming service. The platform is currently home to The Mandalorian, and it will soon also offer a prequel series to Rogue One and a show based on Obi-Wan Kenobi.

According to Variety, Disney has another Star Wars series in the pipeline to join these three shows, one that will reportedly have Headland as its showrunner and writer. Other staff are still being brought in to work on the project, the sources behind the report claim, though neither Headland nor Disney have commented on the report at this time.

Reviews of Disney’s The Mandalorian series have been very favorable, so it’s no surprise that the company is already working on the third season ahead of its season two debut. The new report claims that Disney’s latest Star Wars project will be ‘female-centric’ and that it is positioned within a different part of the fantasy universe’s timeline than the other shows.

Disney isn’t only focusing on video projects for its Star Wars universe. The company announced a new publishing campaign in late February called ‘The High Republic,’ which includes novels, children’s books, and comic books.