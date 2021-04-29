Star Wars day 2021 hits the gaming universe

Star Wars day is nearly here – that’s May the 4th (be with you), 2021. In the mix this year is an avalanche of temporary price cuts for Star Wars games on multiple platforms. For consoles, that means Xbox and PlayStation Star Wars games on the cheap. It also means the very, very few Nintendo Switch Star Wars games are down to prices that you might actually want to pay.

If you’re seeking out May the 4th price cuts for Star Wars games on your PC, take a peek at Steam, GOG, Humble and the Origin games store. You’ll find most prices cut by at least 50%, with most games cut down by 65% on each of the stores listed.

Most of the Star Wars games with price adjustments for the Star Wars holiday are between 50 and 75% lower than they’d normally be. That’s for both PlayStation and Xbox, for the most part. Games like Star Wars: Episode I Racer is one of the currently on-sale Star Wars games that’s on PlayStation, Xbox, Steam, GOG, Origin, Humble, and Nintendo Switch.

Another game that’s on basically every platform that has a 65% price cut at the moment is Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy. Star Wars Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast is also on Nintendo Switch, which generally implies that the game is on all other platforms – but it’s not! This game is NOT on Xbox – just ALL the others.

The game Star Wars Pinball is “up to 70%” cheaper on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and Steam. You’ll find the game available for virtual reality platforms, too, with Oculus Quest, PSVR, and Steam VR, too.

Nintendo Switch Star Wars games with prices lower than normal – this weekend – include Star Wars Episode I Racer, Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy, and Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast.

If you’re looking for Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, you’ll find the game crossing over to Xbox Series X|S for free. Just so long as you own the version that corresponds with the console – PlayStation 4 to 5, Xbox One to Xbox Series X. The game is “up to 70% off” in price right now for Standard and Deluxe Editions. You can also get that game in the Origin game store and Steam.