Star Trek USS Enterprise gets realistic Playmobil makeover with AR app

Toy company Playmobil has unveiled its first item from the Star Trek universe: the 70548 Star Trek – USS Enterprise. The product features “authentic details,” according to the company, as well as “specially designed mounting” for those who want to present it in their living space. Even better, the USS Enterprise comes with a companion app that enables augmented reality experiences.

According to the official Star Trek announcement, Playmobil’s USS Enterprise vessel will feature sounds, lights, and other “technical features” in addition to the AR app, which will facilitate “unique” experiences. Customers can expect to get seven crew members (original cast) with the product.

Playmobil made the USS Enterprise so that each of the included cast/crew will fit in their official places within the ship. Though the official announcement didn’t have any additional details, there are some extra tidbits to learn from the product’s live pre-order page.

The product listing reveals that players will be able to interact with the crew members using the AR app in addition to exploring the USS Enterprise’s engineering and bridge. Players will likewise be able to create new adventures and recreate scenes from the original show.

Assuming you want to play with the device rather than mount and display it, Playmobil reveals that the vessel’s roof is entirely removable. The sound effects presented by the toy are from the original series and will include show dialogue.

Other details include a USB-C connector hidden in the fuselage for powering the device, a removable dilithium core that is inserted in the engineering room to turn on the spacecraft, and an alarm system that goes off if the core is removed. Sounds fun, right? Now for the downside. The Playmobil USS Enterprise with AR app is priced at a substantial $499.99 USD.