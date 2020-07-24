Star Trek: Prodigy animated kids show revealed with release date

Television has a solid history of Star Wars content for kids but has historically lacked similar shows featuring the industry’s other favorite science fiction universe (the short-lived ‘Animated Series’ aside): Star Trek. That changed last year when CBS revealed that it would launch an animated Star Trek show for younger audiences, though it didn’t provide many details at the time. Fast-forward more than a year and we finally know more, including the show’s name, logo, and release date

The announcement for this show was a bit odd because, well, the year has been a bit odd. Nickelodeon and CBS revealed the news at ‘Comic-Con@Home,’ which is a digital version of the Comic-Con International event typically held in San Diego. The event is running from July 22 to July 26.

According to Deadline, the animated show Star Trek: Prodigy was announced at Comic-Con@Home alongside the official logo for the series. The series was first announced in April 2019, though at the time we only knew that it would be an animated series destined for Nickelodeon.

As originally announced, Prodigy was written by Dan and Kevin Hageman; it comes from CBS Television Studios, CBS Eye Animation Productions, Roddenberry Entertainment, and Secret Hideout. The series revolves around rebellious teenagers who take control of an old Starfleet ship and use it to fly around the vast universe, getting into various adventures as they go.

Unfortunately, we don’t yet have a trailer or any sort of footage for the animated series, but that may change in coming days. According to the report, Nickelodeon will premiere Star Trek: Prodigy in 2021, but that may change due to pandemic-related disruptions in the industry at this time.