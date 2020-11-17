Stadia’s newest game gives Pac-Man a battle royale twist

Google has detailed the games landing on Staida this week, and they’re being led by a classic: Pac-Man. Specifically, we’re seeing the launch of Pac-Man Mega Tunnel Battle launch Stadia today, which is something of a battle royale twist on classic Pac-Man gameplay. Pac-Man Mega Tunnel Battle is even a Stadia exclusive for now, with no word on when it might migrate to other platforms.

So, if you’ve played other battle royale spin-offs of classic games like Tetris 99 or Super Mario Bros 35 and you like the idea of a Pac-Man battle royale, it looks like Stadia is the service to have at the moment. The new game is available on the Stadia Store today for $19.99, and it’ll be joined by Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands on November 19th.

Those are the only two entirely new games that are landing on Stadia this week, though it is worth noting that Destiny 2 will be going free for all Stadia users – even those who aren’t Stadia Pro subscribers – on November 19th at 9AM PT. That’s good news for those who aren’t subscribed to Stadia Pro, but those who are will want to claim Destiny 2: The Collection before that time so they have access to expansions like Forsaken and Shadowkeep. Once the free version of Destiny 2 goes live, Destiny 2: The Collection will disappear from Stadia Pro’s lineup of free games (though if you’ve claimed it, you’ll still have access to it as long as you keep your Pro subscription active).

The final game joining the Stadia lineup this week is Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate Edition, which includes the base game, both DLC Kombat Packs, and the Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath expansion. That’s going live in the store today for $59.99.

Aside from games, Google is also rolling out Stadia messaging this week, so you can use that to send chat messages to friends (with smart replies when using a controller no less). Google is also hosting a sale on indie games over on the Stadia store, with even larger discounts for Stadia Pro subscribers. You can check out the list of games on sale and their prices over on the Stadia community website.