Stadia Pro subscribers get a big free game for Star Wars Day

Today happens to be Star Wars Day, and while that means sales on games and toys, for Google Stadia users it means a free Star Wars game. Google today announced a new Star Wars-themed addition to the Stadia Pro lineup, which is a collection of free games available to those with active memberships to Google’s Stadia Pro tier.

Google has announced that Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is now free to Stadia Pro members in celebration of Star Wars Day. Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is game that hardly needs an introduction, as it was a surprising single-player title from none other than Respawn Entertainment that had a lot of hype following it before release.

It didn’t disappoint, either. Though Electronic Arts’ attachment to the game as publisher may have otherwise caused some apprehension, it quickly became clear that Fallen Order was a straightforward single-player Star Wars game without the microtransactions and live service structure that EA has become known for. That’s something that feels increasingly rare among AAA games these days, so it’s no wonder that a lot of people found Fallen Order to be appealing.

If you’ve yet to play it and you’re subscribed to Stadia Pro, it sounds like this is your chance to finally check it out. Once you claim the game, it’s yours to keep for as long as you’re subscribed to Stadia Pro, as all of the other free games are.

Unfortunately, it looks like those of you who aren’t subscribed to Stadia Pro aren’t getting anything in the way of discounts on the base game or its deluxe edition in celebration of Star Wars Day, as those are currently listed at full price. Still, for Stadia Pro subscribers, this is a surprise, to be sure, but (probably) a welcome one.