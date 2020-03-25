Stadia Pro gets 3 new free games, The Crew 2 hits the store

An announcement from Stadia today suggests three new games are coming to Stadia Pro inside the month of April. That’ll bring the total number of games available for “free” on Stadia Pro to 10. Also in the mix are Destiny 2, GRID (racing), GYLT, Metro Exodus (so long as you claim it before March 31), and THUMPER (also so long as you claim before March 31). There’s also Steam World 2 DIG, and Steam World QUEST: Hand of Gilgamech.

Coming to Steam Pro (for free, if you take the time to claim the games), are the games Spitlings (you might already see this game for free right now), and “Stacks on Stacks (on Stacks)”. That latter game is all about stacking things up and knocking things down.

Stadia Pro will soon feature the Serious Sam Collection for free, as well. This game collection includes “high-fidelity remasters” of the games Serious Sam: The First Encounter, Serious Sam: The Second Encounter, and Serious Sam 3: BFE. If not before, all the Stadia Pro games mentioned above (aside from the two with March 31 notes), will be available to claim for free as of April 1.

NOTE: Once a game has been claimed as part of Stadia Pro, “you can keep playing it for free as part of your subscription” for the foreseeable future.

Two new games are coming to Steam this week, too. One is THE CREW 2. Users will be able to purchase access to this game in a variety of ways, all “discounted” with Stadia Pro. These “discounts” end on April 1.

– The Crew 2: $49.99 USD or $15.00 USD with Stadia Pro discount

– The Crew 2 Deluxe Edition: $69.99 USD, or $18.00 USD with Stadia Pro discount

– The Crew 2 Gold Edition: $99.99 USD, or $27.00 USD with Stadia Pro discount

– The Crew 2 Season Pass: $39.99 USD, or $20.00 USD with Stadia Pro discount

Above you’ll also see the other new game coming to Stadia this week. This game is called Lost Worlds: Beyond the Page. This game is “first on Stadia” – which means it could be released elsewhere in the future, but for now, it’s here! This game will be available on Stadia for approximately $15 USD.