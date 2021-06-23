Stadia gets sporty as game streaming expands to Android TV

There has been several new computer hardware announced lately, some of them geared towards gaming. Of course, one doesn’t always need the most powerful and most expensive hardware, especially with the budding game streaming market now available to many gamers. Of course, each comes with its limitations, especially in the titles available and compatible devices. This week, Stadia is expanding both lists with some sports-centric titles as it paves the way for its Android TV debut.

A game streaming service is only as strong as the titles available for it, and, naturally, Stadia needs to catch up with the hundreds of games already available for PCs. At the same time, it is also a show of a platform’s strength if a new title will be available for it on day one. Fortunately for Stadia subscribers, they can pre-order Madden NFL 22 for $59.99 before it officially launches on August 22 on last-gen consoles, PC, and, of course, Stadia.

Madden isn’t the only sports title that’s coming to Google’s game streaming platform. Building up the excitement for the delayed Tokyo 2020 Olympics, the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020: The Official Video Game is being made available for streaming for $39.99. More than that, the game also supports Stadia’s Crowd Play beta, allowing streamers to play with their viewers for a more engaging experience.

Stadia’s availability has always been one of its weaker points, but it is trying to change that perception quickly. In addition to Chromecast with Google TV, Stadia is also landing on some Android TV devices. If you have an Android phone, the mobile Chrome browser will also offer an alternative way to play games on mobile.

Stadia is also announcing the second Battle Pass for Crayta, Stadia’s first-ever exclusive. The Mechanical Revolution expansion is available for $9.99 on the Stadia Store. Stadia Pro subscribers will also be able to play Borderlands 3 for free from 9 AM PT Thursday, June 24, all the way to 9 AM PT Monday, June 28.