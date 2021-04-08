Stadia gaining access to a new set of indy gems

Today Google revealed a set of 10 new games that’ll be coming to Stadia in the near future. These games run the indy gamut, from pixel-centric to masterfully crafted mystery adventures. Perhaps the most expansive of these is the game Skyclimbers, from the developers at Paratope.

Below you’ll see a trailer for Skyclimbers. This is an open-world action RPG that includes monsters, the building of kingdoms, exploration on an individual basis, team-up action, and a whole lot of mob-related activities. This game should ring a Diablo bell too, with five available unique classes to choose from, complete with skill trees.

Next you’ll see Death Carnival, another game that, like Skyclimbers, will be coming to Stadia “soon.” This game is slightly more terrifying than the last. Death Carnival is not for all ages.

If you’re looking for the most mind-bending of games, look to She Dreams Elsewhere. This game was developed by Studio Zevere and Whitethorn Games, and will also be released “soon.” She Dreams Elsewhere is “about dreams and the extent to which they mirror reality.”

The game GRIME all about destroying, absorbing, and growing. It’s like Katamari Damacy, if that game were a lot more of a nightmare. GRIME is likely going to be more gross than other games of its kind.

The game Hundred Days is a winemaking simulator. You’ll manage a “small and abandoned winery” in a game with aesthetics that are both extremely simple and extremely pleasing to the eye. This game will be released on May 13, 2021 on Stadia.

Other games coming to Stadia soon include the following: “The Darkside Detective: A Fumble in the Dark”, which will be released on April 15, 2021, Foreclosed, set for Summer 2021, and Figment 2: Creed Valley, set for Fall 2021. There’s a game called Merek’s Market coming “soon”, and a Jay and Silent Bob game coming “soon” too.