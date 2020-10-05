Stadia Controller Tandem Mode lets you connect another controller

There was a great deal of fuss over the Stadia Controller finally getting support for USB-C audio but it seems that wasn’t the only thing Google was cooking up for that port. It was definitely unexpected that Google is apparently looking into using that USB-C port to connect some third-party wired controller to the wireless Stadia Controller. And, no, it isn’t about giving players a cheaper way to connect a second independent player to Stadia.

While supported Stadia platforms like Android and PCs let you use wired USB gaming controllers, the same isn’t true for Chromecast or other devices that only accept wireless input. You’ll need the Stadia Controller to connect wirelessly to Stadia, which leaves out many third-party controllers and input devices. Now you can connect that controller to the Stadia Controller via the latter’s USB-C port but there is an important detail that gamers will have to keep in mind.

When connected via this Tandem mode, Stadia only sees the Stadia Controller that’s connected wirelessly. Any input coming from the secondary controller passes through the Stadia Controller and is treated as if it also came from the primary controller. While both the Stadia Controller and the attached input device can be used at the same time, Stadia will really only see one combined stream of input.

This seemingly odd arrangement is primarily meant for accessibility options, allowing gamers to connect something like the Xbox Adaptive Controller. It can also be used to connect other controllers, though, but the primary purpose is accessibility and “cooperative” friend mode, not for getting a second player to connect to Chromecast-based Stadia without a wireless Controller. That said, it’s actually possible to have each Stadia Controller wirelessly connected to Stadia to enter Tandem Mode, too.

The other catch is that Tandem Mode doesn’t accept just any third-party game controller and has a whitelist of accepted products only. It’s still experimental, however, and there’s a chance that list could be expanded in the future.