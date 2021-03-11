Square Enix Presents to debut new Life is Strange title and more next week

Square Enix has a large number of games on the horizon, and next week, we’re going to hear a lot more about them. Square Enix today announced a new Square Enix Presents event for spring 2021, and the headliner for this event will be the world premiere of the next the Life is Strange game. If you’re not so much a fan of Life is Strange, there’s still reason to tune into the show, as Square Enix will apparently have much more on offer during the event.

In a tweet announcing the event today, Square Enix said that the show will also feature games like Outriders, Marvel’s Avengers, Just Cause Mobile, and Balan Wonderworld. We’ll also see what Square Enix has planned for Tomb Raider’s 25th Anniversary and what Square Enix Montreal has in the pipeline.

Let's gooo! Debuting March 18 at 10AM PDT, the first digital-direct #SquareEnixPresents the world premiere of the next @LifeisStrange, with a 40-min lineup set of new trailers & announcements from many of our upcoming titles https://t.co/IgHkawSCaE pic.twitter.com/VNYDFdoikR — Square Enix (@SquareEnix) March 11, 2021

So, it sounds like this is going to be a big show, and indeed, Square Enix says that the whole presentation should last around 40 minutes. With the COVID-19 pandemic, Square Enix says that this will be the first digital-direct Presents event it has held, and it’ll be happening on March 18th at 10 AM PT/1 PM ET.

You’ll have a few different ways to watch this show. It’ll be broadcast on the Square Enix Presents website, but most people will probably just want to check out the Square Enix Youtube or Twitch channels and watch the presentation there.

Interestingly enough, Final Fantasy – one of Square Enix’s biggest franchises – isn’t listed among the games that will be on display during this next Square Enix Present event. That’s a bit strange, because not only is Final Fantasy XVI in the works for PlayStation 5, but we also have a PS5 upgrade on the way for Final Fantasy VII Remastered and there’s a new expansion for Final Fantasy XIV arriving later this year.

Maybe Square Enix is planning to reveal more about one or all of those games during the show but is keeping the focus primarily on Life is Strange for now? We’ll just have to tune in next week to find out. We’ll have coverage from the event here at SlashGear, so stay tuned for more information.