Spotify update just removed Save limits on Your Library

This week Spotify began rolling out an update that’ll remove limits on “Your Library.” Before now, you were limited to a total of 10,000 items in your Spotify library. Once you’d reached that point, the Spotify tracker system would send you a message – that message will no longer be sent, after this update is fully released.

ALL FILLED UP is no longer an issue in the Spotify user experience. The message that’d pop up was cordial, but difficult to accept. “Epic collection, friend. There’s no more room in Your Libary. To save more, you’ll need to remove some songs or albums.” That message will no longer appear once you’ve topped 10,000 songs saved in your Spotify account.

Users can now save songs and albums without limits. This does not affect the limits to downloads and playlists. This does not affect the offline listening song and/or album limit, or the current limit on number of songs one can add to a single playlist.

10,000 song limits on Spotify:

– Save songs: Limits removed

– Single playlist: 10k song limit stands

– Downloads: 10k song limit stands

A Spotify representative suggested today that some users may still get the limit message, but said message should be gone very soon. If you’ve not recently updated your Spotify app or apps, now would be a good time to check whether a new version of the app is available to you.

Does this major change to the Spotify experience change the way you’ll use Spotify? Was this a change you were expecting, or had been waiting for for a very, very long time? Which of the other 10k limits do you expect will be done away with next? Our guess is the playlist limit – that download limit is going to be a pesky on to handle, likely due to licensing – but we shall see!