Spotify finally adds the podcast feature users have been waiting for

Spotify made the jump into podcasts several months ago, now boasting a large library of content, including some major exclusives. Despite the amount of time the platform has offered this digital audio, it has still lacked some basic features podcast fans have become accustomed to, one of which is the ability to determine when new episodes are available on their favorite shows. That, finally, has changed.

One of the most useful podcast app features are push notifications letting users know when new episodes of their favorite audio shows are available. That’s arguably a base feature that should be found on any podcast app, but Spotify didn’t offer the feature when it launched podcasts…or in the several months after that.

That has finally changed, with Spotify pushing out an update that quietly added this new ability. As first noticed by Engadget, the feature enables users to get push notifications for new episodes, assuming they choose to enable this option.

Users will need to enable this feature to use it — this can be done by going to the podcast’s Spotify page, then clicking the follow button. Once you follow the show, you’ll have the option of turning on the ‘get new episode notifications’ feature. This, quite obviously, will result in getting push notifications on your phone when the podcast releases new episodes.

Spotify is the latest in a large number of apps providing access to podcast content. Google Podcasts was likewise criticized at launch for lacking arguably basic features, though it has since added them to the app. Podcasts are a massive hit at the moment, spurring new audio shows from companies like Dick Wolf Productions and Marvel.