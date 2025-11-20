PITAKA Limited-Edition Holiday Sets Turn Functional Tech Into Festive & Exquisite Gifts
Sponsored Content. We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Tech obviously plays a hugely important role in our lives — can you think of the last time you went an entire day without your smartphone? Because it's so useful and functional, consumer tech and accessories make for easy gift ideas, except for one glaring problem — modern devices aren't exactly festive. Instead, they can be sterile and streamlined, well, rather cold.
That's what makes PITAKA and its design style so welcome when it comes to tech, especially when you're looking for something warm and festive to better suit the holiday season. Throughout the year, PITAKA offers premium tech accessories that make the modern devices we use every day feel more like home and more in line with our own aesthetic senses. By combining style with durability, functionality, and technology, PITAKA offers users a way to express themselves with sleek, artistic, and innovative designs that highlight creativity just as much as utility.
PITAKA makes cases for phones and tablets, as well as gear for AirPods, the Apple Watch, power banks, MagSafe, and more. Rather than the cold, lifeless feeling you might get when presenting a cookie-cutter tech gift, PITAKA's cases and accessories represent something more warm and thoughtful. This makes the act of gift-giving between you and a friend or loved one more meaningful and makes it a more interesting and memorable gift overall.
This is especially true now that PITAKA has unveiled two limited edition gift boxes that really capture the festive spirit of the holiday season. The limited-edition Christmas Gift Box and its Glints of Gold Gift Box are perfect for the tech-savvy and design-conscious loved ones in your life, combining high-quality modernity with more personal traditionality that goes back thousands of years.
PITAKA's Christmas Gift Box proves that tech can feel cozy and customized
The PITAKA Christmas Gift Box pairs a modern tech accessory with more traditional and festive items. The phone case is available in deep blue or holiday red. Both feature minimalist, modern depictions of snowflakes in various shapes and designs. Also included in the box is a pair of socks that match the phone cases with their red, blue, white, and gold color scheme. The footwear sports holiday imagery, including a red bell and white reindeer.
The set also comes with a green, festive greeting card that also displays a white and gold snowflake in the same sophisticated styling found on the phone cases. As with the Glints of Gold option, the exterior of the Christmas Gift Box is artwork in itself, a dazzling design including more of the pixelated, minimalist style used for the socks and phone case. Along with snowflakes and reindeer, the blue box depicts a Christmas tree with a star at its top, as well as other abstract patterns. Gifting your loved ones a pair of socks and a merry greeting card makes an already-beautiful holiday phone case a warmer, more personal and thoughtful present.
Priced between $59.99 and $69.99, the Christmas Gift Box is available now for a limited time through the PITAKA official website.
PITAKA's Glints of Gold Gift Box offers a truly special artistic collaboration
Combining exquisite artistry with practical, high-quality tech gear, the PITAKA Glints of Gold Gift Box is a perfect holiday gift idea if you're looking for something that's both festive and sophisticated. It includes an Ultra-Slim Case with PitaTap phone case, MagSafe power bank, MagEZ Grip 3, and a unique Glints of Gold Lamp, as well as five postcards that can be shared with other loved ones. The phone case can fit the newest iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max, so loved ones who like to have the latest and greatest tech will be able to really kick things up a notch. The cases are built from high-quality aramid fiber that makes them lightweight and durable, as well as MagSafe compatible.
The PITAKA Glints of Gold Gift Box is a collaboration with the highly-acclaimed contemporary artist Gordon Hunt. Hunt, who is based in the United Kingdom, is heavily inspired by the beautiful coastline found in Cornwall and much of his art focuses on the sparkling glints of light reflecting on water. This personal style is easily identifiable with the Glints of Gold Gift Box, which has gorgeous and serene ocean-influenced artwork.
The exterior of the box grabs your attention immediately with its wave-like blue imagery. The tech accessories included with the gift set also share this stunning artistry if you choose the Lucid Blue option. A Golden Glint option is also available if you prefer a warmer tone for the accessories — even the postcards swap blue for gold with a dazzling depiction of a fishing boat at sunset. Along with Gordon Hunt's artwork lamp, this set offers both tangible, useful accessories as well as something deeper and more meaningful.
The PITAKA Glints of Gold Gift Box can be purchased for $199.
PITAKA's unique gift box is only available in a very limited quantity
What makes the PITAKA Glints of Gold Gift Box even more special is that it's very limited-edition. Only 400 sets are being offered across the entire globe, so anyone who receives one will have one of the most unique sets of phone accessories in the world. (Make sure you let the gift recipient know this so they feel extra loved and appreciated!)
Because it's such a limited quantity, you'll want to act quickly and pick up a PITAKA Glints of Gold Gift Box as soon as possible. Only one per customer is allowed, making the set even more exclusive — so choose carefully whom you decide to bestow it on! Of course, you can add the Christmas Gift Box to your cart, as well as many other stylish PITAKA accessories. The brand is even offering Christmas deals up to $60 off.