Don't Miss Your Chance To Snag A MOVA Smart Cleaner At Up To $500 Off During This Holiday Mega Sale

MOVA Smart Cleaner
Have you been on the fence about making the leap into smart-cleaning technology? Maybe you've been worried that robot vacuums and mops are too complicated for your lifestyle, or too expensive, or that they're too good to be true and don't actually work as advertised.
If you already have a robot cleaner or smart push vacuum, MOVA's Black Friday sale is a great opportunity to upgrade to more sophisticated products. MOVA doesn't just have one item on sale — several of its devices, including its flagship Z60 Ultra Roller Complete, are discounted up to $500 off for Black Friday.
Unlike older companies set in their ways, MOVA is an exciting startup that was founded just last year. Since then, it has steadily redefined smart-home cleaning by combining advanced AI engineering with the warmth and practicality needed for home appliances. Its growing connected ecosystem of devices — including kitchen essentials, outdoor tools, personal grooming gear, and of course floor care — are all designed to make every aspect of daily life easier and more comfortable.
The MOVA Z60 Ultra Roller Complete brings AI power to your home
The MOVA Z60 Ultra Roller Complete is the brand's flagship cleaner — and for good reason. The AI-powered roller-mopping robot vacuum is designed to deliver the ultimate clean, leaving floors as pristine as the day they were laid down. This makes it the perfect gift for that loved one that needs to have the best of everything, but it also means the Z60 Ultra Roller Complete is ideal for households with pets or children, where messes tend to be next-level.
With insanely powerful 28,000 Pa suction, the Z60 Ultra Roller Complete will easily suck up pet hair and heavier debris. Plus, it provides edge-to-edge cleaning and can navigate over 8 cm thresholds, so no corner of your home will be out of its reach. The robot can even detect carpets, allowing it to lift its wet mop brush over the rug to keep it dry. MOVA's HydroForce real-time mopping system removes dirty water as it cleans, leaving floors streak-free and spotless.
Best of all, the Z60 Ultra Roller Complete is totally hands-free, paired with an automated base capable of automatic emptying, refilling, and drying. After setting it up, the days of cleaning your own floors will soon be a distant memory.
Save $500 by purchasing the MOVA Z60 Ultra Roller Complete for just $999 from November 20 through December 1.
The MOVA V50 Ultra Complete eliminates pet odors and masters changing terrain
Furry loved ones can make a household complete, but they sometimes come with unwanted and undesirable pet odors. If you're self-conscious about having guests over or want your home to feel and smell fresh, the MOVA V50 Ultra Complete offers a fantastic solution. Built with separate tanks — one for general cleaning and one for pet odor elimination — the device can intelligently dispense the right solution for each and every job. It's also equipped with powerful 24,000 Pa suction and triple Anti-Tangle mechanisms so you'll never have to stop what you're doing to pull pet hair from its brushes.
The MOVA V50 Ultra Complete also features FlexiRise™ Navigation that allows it to effortlessly cross over obstacles and thresholds up to 6 cm high, as well as compress itself to clean under low-clearance furniture. No more finding your robot cleaner wedged under a sofa or coffee table. An all-in-one base station will also use hot water to clean the device and hot air to quickly dry it — preventing moisture from creating any foul odors of its own.
Save $500 by purchasing the MOVA V50 Ultra Complete for just $899 from November 20 through December 1.
The MOVA MOBIUS 60 is built to adapt to every room
No two messes are alike. One day, an accident while cooking may lead to tomato sauce all over your kitchen floor, while the next a child's Little League cleats might leave a trail of mud across your entire home. The wide range of different messes — and types of floors where they may occur — is exactly what makes MOVA's groundbreaking MopSwap system so exciting. Equipped with MopSwap, the MOVA MOBIUS 60 can use three interchangeable mop pads that are each optimized for a particular situation. Paired with adjustable cleaning pressure tuned to the needs of each room, the MOBIUS 60 can give everything from hardwood floors to tile the full cleaning treatment they deserve.
This clean includes incredible 30,000 Pa suction that no debris can defend against, as well as laser-guided navigation that precisely maps each room of your home, allowing it to move and clean as efficiently as possible. Plus, it can also cross over obstacles up to 8 cm high for even more comprehensive navigation. The MOBIUS 60 eradicates germs as easily as it does dust and dirt with its self-cleaning base, which heats up to 212 degrees Fahrenheit to remove nearly all stains and utilizes UV sterilization to eliminate 99.99% of bacteria.
Save $500 by purchasing the MOVA MOBIUS 60 for $1,099 from November 20 through December 1.
The MOVA P50 Pro Ultra packs a lot of power into a minimalist design
If you're a minimalist — or shopping for one — the idea of adding yet another appliance to your home may give you pause. However, MOVA offers cleaners for different types of households and lifestyles — including devices perfect for those that like to keep things simple. The MOVA P50 Pro Ultra is designed to handle everything so you don't have to and includes a fully-automated dock that will empty, clean, and dry its mop.
The MOVA P50 Pro Ultra still affords many of the same greatest features you'll find with the brand's premium devices, including the power of 19,000 Pa suction. Its innovative FlexReach technology extends a side brush and mop to clean along baseboards as well as other edges — and even corners. It also includes liftable mops and brushes that will keep your carpets dry and clean and AI-driven dirt detection that intelligently decides which cleaning mode is needed for each mess it encounters. Its anti-tangle brush also means you won't need to step in and help the cleaner with hair clogs, allowing you to go about your day without giving your floor chores a second thought.
Save $410 by purchasing the MOVA P50 Pro Ultra for just $589from November 20 through December 1.
The MOVA P10 Pro Ultra is the entry-level model you've been waiting for
If you've never made the switch to smart home cleaning, boy are you in for a treat. Many call it the future of cleaning, but at this point it's safe to say it's the present, not the future. And if you're still hesitant to invest in a technology you haven't yet tried out for yourself, then the super-affordable MOVA P10 Pro Ultra is the perfect choice — especially since it's heavily discounted for Black Friday. With its price more accessible than ever, the P10 Pro Ultra also makes for a great gift idea for college students or other loved ones where a pricier product may not be practical.
The P10 Pro Ultra is compact and takes up less space, making it great for smaller homes as well. Its smaller size doesn't come at the expense of power, though, thanks to its 13,000 Pa suction. Further streamlining its design is seven-in-one automatic maintenance. The base station will empty itself, wash its mop with hot water and dry it with hot air, and allow the robot to empty itself so you don't need to get your hands dirty. Its lower price also doesn't mean MOVA hasn't loaded it with innovative features — the P10 Pro Ultra has extendable and liftable brushes that will clean both along edges and under furniture, as well as AI-enhanced obstacle avoidance and multi-sensor mapping for truly precise home cleaning.
The MOVA P10 Pro Ultra is $201 off during MOVA's Black Friday Mega Sale, meaning you can finally level-up your lifestyle for just $399 when you shop from November 20 through December 1.
The MOVA X4 Pro Wet and Dry Vacuum turns up the heat on cleaning
The radical advances in cleaning technology, including those developed by MOVA, doesn't just apply to automated robots. The MOVA X4 Pro Wet and Dry Vacuum is not your mama's vacuum cleaner — it redefines manual floor cleaning by deploying 176-degree hot water for thorough mopping that can eliminate even the most stubborn stains in just seconds.
Even dried-on stains don't stand a chance against its SpotHeat spray function. The cleaner works just as well either wet or dry, delivering 20,000 Pa suction and a versatile dual-edge roller head. It's lightweight, allowing you to easily maneuver it, and has an LED-lit brush head so you won't miss any spots. The cleaner also includes smart suction in case you need a deeper clean, and makes the device perfect for full-on cleaning sessions or just a quick spot-clean after an accidental spill.
What really distinguishes the MOVA X4 Pro Wet and Dry Vacuum from the push cleaners of yesteryear is its Push-In Base. Once you've finished your chores, simply return the device back to its base, which will automatically wash the brush at a temperature of 212°F. Drying it quickly with hot air, the brush will be sanitized and odor-free, so you can keep the cleaner wherever you need to, including the kitchen or playroom.
The MOVA X4 Pro Wet and Dry Vacuum is $120 off during MOVA's Black Friday Mega Sale and available for just $379 from November 20 through December 1.
MOVA is slashing the prices for so many different devices, you're sure to find the perfect smart cleaner for you, whether it's the next-generation MOVA X4 Pro Wet and Dry Vacuum or one of the brand's AI-enhanced robot cleaners. The MOVA Z60 Ultra Roller Complete, V50 Ultra Complete, MOBIUS 60, P50 Pro Ultra, and P10 Pro Ultra each offer a comfortable, hands-free experience to parents, pet owners, apartment renters, college students, and homeowners who just want the best clean possible.
