3i Is Slashing Its Robot Vacuum & Mop Prices With A Huge Holiday Sale On Amazon

Anyone who's lived with dogs or cats knows that there's cleaning and then there's cleaning with pets. It's a whole other ball game, because not only can fur and pet hair get anywhere (and everywhere), but it does so CONSTANTLY. For pet lovers, keeping your floors tidy is a never-ending battle — one that many eventually just give up on. This holiday season, you can be their biggest hero by gifting them the 3i P10 Ultra, which will not only take on cleaning duties, but excel at them. The robot vacuum and mop never tires and doesn't have anything better to do, so it will constantly patrol your home and keep it clean — guests will be shocked when they find out you own pets at all!

The 3i P10 Ultra accomplishes this by providing a truly deep clean with 18,000 Pa suction — that's double the strength of many vacuums in its class. A carpet boost feature will dig deep and remove even the most stubborn dust and pet hair, while 3i's Auto TangleCut design automatically cuts tangled hair from brushes so the device never has to stop what it's doing. It will clean edges just as well as the rest of your floor thanks to its UltraReach auto-extending mop, leaving no cleaning gaps. Its dual-spinning mops stay damp and can powerfully scrub away muddy paw prints and other stains.

The robot vacuum and mop is as precise as it is powerful, using advanced LIDAR for 360-degree mapping and state-of-the-art obstacle avoidance technology that pairs an AI camera with dual 3D structure lights and LED illumination. It also uses AI to power its DirtScan and intelligent route planning for maximum efficiency. The machine can run up to 70 days without you ever needing to step in, using an 8-in-1 automated base station that provides hot-water self-cleaning and hot-air drying, as well as a self-cleaning washboard with auto detergent dispensing and a 3L dust bag that empties itself.

Even without 3i's huge Black Friday discount, the P10 Ultra offers outstanding value for its class considering everything it can do for pet lovers (and families where kids compete with their pets to see just who can be the messiest). Don't be surprised if you start receiving house calls from friends and family who used to avoid visiting because of allergies or pet fur on their clothes. Those without pets can also make great use of the P10 Ultra, as it offers premium features you typically need to pay a lot more when shopping for a robot vacuum and mop.

The 3i P10 Ultra is a whopping 59% off its list price and available for $449.99. By using promo code P10USAVE5, you can earn an additional 5% off and pay just $427.49 — that's an incredible $672 off the cleaner's usual list price!