3i Is Slashing Its Robot Vacuum & Mop Prices With A Huge Holiday Sale On Amazon
Some of the best deals you can find when online shopping are discounts on robot vacuums, because they can save you hundreds of dollars and instantly change the way you clean and maintain your home. That's why you won't want to pass up on a huge Black Friday sale for three of 3i's most innovative products that's arriving just in time for the holidays.
3i is a relatively new brand to the smart home market, but it's already making waves throughout homes across the globe. 3i comes from PICEA, one of the leading robot vacuum manufacturers in the world. With a decade of experience developing and innovating these ultramodern cleaners, PICEA has over 1,100 patents, unlocking unlimited possibilities by looking ahead to the future of home upkeep and making it a present-day reality. Its numerous "world's first" features aren't hollow gimmicks, but instead bring practical solutions that make maintaining your home easier than ever before. Many of the top robot vacuum brands you'll come across are a direct result of PICEA's research and development — including 3i, which brings the company's cutting-edge technology straight to your home.
3i's big Amazon sale includes three state-of-the-art products that each cater to a different set of needs. Between the S10 Ultra, P10 Ultra, and G10+, you'll be able to find the ideal robot vacuum and mop for your home and lifestyle, as well as the perfect gift for your loved ones this holiday season. These cleaners will upgrade your smart home system by implementing AI and automation technology that make other brands' robots look as outdated as a broom and dustpan. And if you've yet to take the plunge into the world of robot cleaners, you'll be amazed at what a difference they make in your day-to-day life. Simply put, 3i offers a cleaner, smarter way to live.
The 3i S10 Ultra is a game-changer for those with large homes and little free time
Life moves fast and the last thing any of us should be doing is spending most of it cleaning our homes. The 3i S10 Ultra lets you reclaim your free time by handling the tidying by itself, without the need of constant maintenance or even complex plumbing installations. Whether you're constantly out and about and need robot cleaning while you're away, or always home but too busy planning and hosting social get-togethers, the 3i S10 Ultra will radically change your day-to-day schedule by removing cleaning floors from the equation.
One of 3i's most recent innovations is the world's first WaterRecycle System, which is built into the base station to reduce the frequency of water changes. In addition, the S10 Ultra's always-clean roller mop spins at 330 rpm and utilizes UltraReach extendable technology to cover every corner of your floors while keeping the mop clean in real-time so the machine isn't spreading dirty water across your floors. The S10 Ultra's vacuum incorporates an anti-tangle main brush with dual combs and 13,000 Pa of powerful suction. The robot's green-light DirtScan technology will expertly detect fine dust and navigate even in the dark, as its Obstacle-free ApexVision efficiently guides it through your home. The device also smartly keeps dirty mop rollers from soiling your carpet as it passes over the fabric.
The 3i S10 Ultra cleans your floors, but it also cleans itself thanks to a 12-in-1 smart base station that handles all of its maintenance for you, including auto mop washing, hot-air drying, detergent dispensing, dust collecting, and auto emptying. It will even refill itself and collect waste water so you don't have to — all without any plumbing needed.
Because it's so self-sufficient, the 3i S10 Ultra is a must-have for grandparents and older folks who've earned the right to retire from tedious, back-breaking chores, as well as young couples with new homes who want to maintain a premium clean without wasting their weekends tidying up. Really anyone with a large home — including parents too busy raising their kids to be cleaning up after them — can take advantage of 3i's S10 Ultra. It's the brand's premium robot vacuum and mop, so it makes a wonderful gift for the person in your life who has everything, by giving them the best present of all — more free time.
The 3i S10 Ultra is 31% off its list price and available for $899.99. Plus, you can use promo code S10USAVE5 for an additional 5% off, bringing the cost down to $854.99. Altogether, that's a savings of $445!
Pet lovers will wonder how they ever got by without the 3i P10 Ultra
Anyone who's lived with dogs or cats knows that there's cleaning and then there's cleaning with pets. It's a whole other ball game, because not only can fur and pet hair get anywhere (and everywhere), but it does so CONSTANTLY. For pet lovers, keeping your floors tidy is a never-ending battle — one that many eventually just give up on. This holiday season, you can be their biggest hero by gifting them the 3i P10 Ultra, which will not only take on cleaning duties, but excel at them. The robot vacuum and mop never tires and doesn't have anything better to do, so it will constantly patrol your home and keep it clean — guests will be shocked when they find out you own pets at all!
The 3i P10 Ultra accomplishes this by providing a truly deep clean with 18,000 Pa suction — that's double the strength of many vacuums in its class. A carpet boost feature will dig deep and remove even the most stubborn dust and pet hair, while 3i's Auto TangleCut design automatically cuts tangled hair from brushes so the device never has to stop what it's doing. It will clean edges just as well as the rest of your floor thanks to its UltraReach auto-extending mop, leaving no cleaning gaps. Its dual-spinning mops stay damp and can powerfully scrub away muddy paw prints and other stains.
The robot vacuum and mop is as precise as it is powerful, using advanced LIDAR for 360-degree mapping and state-of-the-art obstacle avoidance technology that pairs an AI camera with dual 3D structure lights and LED illumination. It also uses AI to power its DirtScan and intelligent route planning for maximum efficiency. The machine can run up to 70 days without you ever needing to step in, using an 8-in-1 automated base station that provides hot-water self-cleaning and hot-air drying, as well as a self-cleaning washboard with auto detergent dispensing and a 3L dust bag that empties itself.
Even without 3i's huge Black Friday discount, the P10 Ultra offers outstanding value for its class considering everything it can do for pet lovers (and families where kids compete with their pets to see just who can be the messiest). Don't be surprised if you start receiving house calls from friends and family who used to avoid visiting because of allergies or pet fur on their clothes. Those without pets can also make great use of the P10 Ultra, as it offers premium features you typically need to pay a lot more when shopping for a robot vacuum and mop.
The 3i P10 Ultra is a whopping 59% off its list price and available for $449.99. By using promo code P10USAVE5, you can earn an additional 5% off and pay just $427.49 — that's an incredible $672 off the cleaner's usual list price!
The 3i G10+ offers a smart home cleaner for any budget
One reason people may avoid upgrading their homes with a robot vacuum and cleaner is cost, but the 3i G10+ ensures that anyone can take advantage of sophisticated cleaning technology regardless of their budget. Despite its cheaper price, the G10+ doesn't sacrifice any of the next-level cleaning experience offered by 3i. This also makes it an excellent gift idea for those in your life that you don't typically spend hundreds of dollars for during the holidays, like cousins or co-workers.
The 3i G10+ is highly efficient, delivering 100% edge and corner coverage with its UltraReach extendable side brush and adaptive mop, and it's just as powerful as 3i's premium model, capable of 18,000 Pa of suction. Despite not having the cost of the brand's flagship robot, 3i's G10+ has its flagship super-smart software, including AI-enhanced DirtScan technology that uses LED lighting to detect over 128 different kinds of objects. It's also equipped with adaptive suction and cleaning methods and can use intelligent dual 3D structured light and an AI camera to build precise maps of your home and easily navigate around shoes, cables, and other obstacles.
The G10+ can last two months without needing to be emptied, compressing debris to reduce volume while also sterilizing it with an integrated UV light. Unlike other robot cleaners, there's less noise and no bulky station, using an eco-friendly bagless dust collection system instead. This minimalist design makes the device a great gift for those who value clean aesthetics in their homes, as well as those who have less space for larger appliances.
These can be young professionals with studio apartments or even college students (for whom we all know cleaning is the very last priority). The more affordable G10+ is also a fantastic option for anyone who's been thinking about getting a robot vacuum but isn't quite ready to commit to more expensive models. The 3i G10+ is proof positive that serious cleaning power is achievable without needing a large base station or wallet-straining price tag.
The 3i G10+ is 49% off its list price and available for just $229.99. Use promo code G10USAVE5 and save an additional 5%, for a total discount price of just $218.49. That's a savings of $231!
With the premium S10 Ultra, pet-friendly P10 Ultra, and minimalist G10+, 3i offers a perfect gift idea that fits any lifestyle. Heavily discounted at just the right time, you can pick up one or more of these models on Amazon — saving hundreds of dollars while also removing the stress of shopping for the presents.
Plus, there's no reason you can't take advantage of 3i's huge sale and treat yourself to these robot vacuums and mops. By upgrading your home with cutting-edge cleaning technology, you'll be able to spend more free time on the things that really matter and live cleaner and smarter — not meaner and harder.
