October Prime Day Is A Great Way To Save Big On Tineco's Stylish Smart Cleaners
Sponsored Content. We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
While Christmas only comes once a year, Amazon's Prime Day has it beat because it now arrives twice annually. Following this summer's Prime Day, the online retailer will be having its Prime Big Deal Days from October 7 to 8, allowing shoppers to get an even earlier jump start on holiday shopping before Black Friday. If you've been kicking yourself for missing out on big discounts for smart vacuums and washers earlier this year, now's your chance to make up for it with Tineco's big Prime Day sale.
Since 1998, Tineco has been an early pioneer of the smart vacuum revolution and is currently one of the world's leading brands for intelligent appliances, with over 19.5 million households using Tineco devices. Three of its latest cordless smart cleaners are discounted for this October's Prime Day, making this the perfect time to upgrade your home's cleaning solutions. Between the FLOOR ONE S7 Stretch Ultra, FLOOR ONE S9 Artist PRO, and FLOOR ONE S7 Stretch Steam, Tineco offers smart and powerful products that will make your cleaning easier, faster, and more enjoyable.
The next-gen Tineco FLOOR ONE S7 Stretch Ultra can reach areas other vacuums can't
Ever see a big dog stretch itself nearly flat across the floor? That's sort of what the Tineco FLOOR ONE S7 Stretch Ultra looks like as it reaches under dressers, couches, and other furniture that other vacuums only wish they could fit under. Tineco's 180-degree Lay-Flat Design allows you to use the upright vacuum on low-clearance areas so efficiently that you'll discover hidden nooks and crannies you didn't even realize needed cleaning.
And, if you do have a big furry dog or other pet in your home, you can rest assured that the DualBlock anti-tangle design of the FLOOR ONE S7 Stretch Ultra prevents the need to stop what you're doing and rescue your cleaner from annoying, knotty hair tangles. Another impressive and incredibly convenient feature is Tineco's FlashDry Self-Cleaning System. Using heated fresh water to vigorously dissolve dirt throughout the FLOOR ONE S7 Stretch Ultra from pipe to brush roller, you won't have to worry about pushing dirty water around your floors as you clean. The self-cleaning system even generates heated air at 185 degrees Fahrenheit, drying every part of the machine in just five minutes to prevent any mold or unpleasant odors.
Packed with 21,000 Pa suction power and cutting-edge iLoop Smart Sensor Technology for real-time adjustments, Tineco's ultramodern vacuum is as smart as it is powerful. Best of all, these state-of-the-art features don't punish your cordless vacuum's battery. Both the battery runtime and watertime of the FLOOR ONE S7 Stretch Ultra are 50 minutes, so you'll be able to clean every floor in your home before needing to recharge.
The Tineco FLOOR ONE S7 Stretch Ultra is on sale for $449 during October Prime Day, or over 30% off the original price of $649.
Tineco's FLOOR ONE S9 Artist PRO effectively cleans and looks good doing it
If you're the type of homeowner who prefers their appliances to look as classy and luxurious as the home they're meant to clean, then the Tineco FLOOR ONE S9 Artist PRO offers exactly what you need. Inspired by the cosmic beauty of the Northern Lights, the sky tones and vibrant aurora hues of the sleek and stylish vac will blend right in with your overall home aesthetic.
This elegant appearance doesn't come at the expense of power and functionality, either. The Tineco FLOOR ONE S9 Artist PRO is wickedly powerful and delivers 22,000 Pa suction power as well as dual-sided edge cleaning to ensure every inch of your floor is effectively cleaned. You can use the device anywhere thanks to its 90-degree swivel steering and SmoothDrive technology that provides 360-degree, all-directional propulsion.
Plus, the FLOOR ONE S9 Artist PRO is equipped with the same innovative features that make the S7 Stretch Ultra so special, including a DualBlock anti-tangle system, iLoop Smart Sensor, heated FlashDry self-cleaning, and a Lay-Flat design that enables the cleaner to reach spaces with just 5.06 inches of clearance. The FLOOR ONE S9 Artist PRO also has 50 minutes of water runtime, while its long-lasting battery can go uninterrupted for 75 minutes.
The Tineco FLOOR ONE S9 Artist PRO will be discounted for October Prime Day to $599, or over 29% off the original price of $849.
Neither bigger homes or bigger messes are obstacles for the Tineco FLOOR ONE S7 Stretch Steam
For those with larger households where cleaning just the floors can take over an hour, Tineco offers the long-lasting Tineco FLOOR ONE S7 Stretch Steam, which uses advanced pouch-cell battery technology for a whopping 80 minutes of runtime. With this extended battery life, you'll be able to go room to room to room without needing to stop for a recharge.
As the latest evolution of Tineco's popular S7 series, the FLOOR ONE S7 Stretch Steam is built with 320-degree Fahrenheit HyperSteam Technology that deep cleans and sanitizes even the toughest messes. Sticky, stubborn, greasy, or oily spills that you previously needed to avoid and pre-clean before using your upright will quickly vanish underneath the FLOOR ONE S7 Stretch Steam.
Of course, the FLOOR ONE S7 Stretch Steam also has Tineco's extremely convenient 180-degree Lay-Flat design, as well as triple-sided edge cleaning that will clean right up to your walls and other edges. The device also features the brand's DualBlock anti-tangling and FlashDry self-cleaning abilities, with the latter including a 45-decibel SilentDry mode that allows you to maintain peace and quiet in your home even as you clean it.
The Tineco FLOOR ONE S7 Stretch Steam is on sale for $529 during October Prime Day, which is over 24% off the original price of $699.
Upgrade your cordless smart cleaners this Prime Day with Tineco's big sale
Everybody wants to have clean homes, but not all of us prioritize the same features when it comes to tidying up. Looking for a powerful machine that can steam clean and sanitize the worst of the worst messes? The Tineco FLOOR ONE S7 Stretch Steam has you covered. Determined to make sure your appliances are as stylish and aesthetically pleasing as your carefully-designed home? Tineco's FLOOR ONE S9 Artist PRO expertly merges elegance and functionality with its gorgeous form. Want to reach under low tables and sofas? The Lay-Flat design of the Tineco FLOOR ONE S7 Stretch Ultra as well as these other washers will literally bend to your will and ensure that no inch of your home is left uncleaned.
So why wait until Black Friday or Cyber Monday to take advantage of big discounts? Save money now and equip yourself with a Tineco smart cleaner during Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days (October 7-8).
