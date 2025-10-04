October Prime Day Is A Great Way To Save Big On Tineco's Stylish Smart Cleaners

Ever see a big dog stretch itself nearly flat across the floor? That's sort of what the Tineco FLOOR ONE S7 Stretch Ultra looks like as it reaches under dressers, couches, and other furniture that other vacuums only wish they could fit under. Tineco's 180-degree Lay-Flat Design allows you to use the upright vacuum on low-clearance areas so efficiently that you'll discover hidden nooks and crannies you didn't even realize needed cleaning.

And, if you do have a big furry dog or other pet in your home, you can rest assured that the DualBlock anti-tangle design of the FLOOR ONE S7 Stretch Ultra prevents the need to stop what you're doing and rescue your cleaner from annoying, knotty hair tangles. Another impressive and incredibly convenient feature is Tineco's FlashDry Self-Cleaning System. Using heated fresh water to vigorously dissolve dirt throughout the FLOOR ONE S7 Stretch Ultra from pipe to brush roller, you won't have to worry about pushing dirty water around your floors as you clean. The self-cleaning system even generates heated air at 185 degrees Fahrenheit, drying every part of the machine in just five minutes to prevent any mold or unpleasant odors.

Packed with 21,000 Pa suction power and cutting-edge iLoop Smart Sensor Technology for real-time adjustments, Tineco's ultramodern vacuum is as smart as it is powerful. Best of all, these state-of-the-art features don't punish your cordless vacuum's battery. Both the battery runtime and watertime of the FLOOR ONE S7 Stretch Ultra are 50 minutes, so you'll be able to clean every floor in your home before needing to recharge.

The Tineco FLOOR ONE S7 Stretch Ultra is on sale for $449 during October Prime Day, or over 30% off the original price of $649.