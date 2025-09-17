When The Eureka J15 Max Ultra Runs, Spills Can't Hide

Some brands will highlight vacuums that can find and identify spills and messes, but robot cleaners don't "see" spills the same way we do with our eyes. Instead, they rely on sensors and algorithms that determine what needs to be cleaned and how. This technology is still relatively new in the cleaning industry, and a common problem most robot cleaners have is identifying transparent liquid drops and spills that need to be taken care of.

That's because transparent liquids — such as water and clear sodas — reflect ambient light while also appearing as the same color as the floor. This confuses the RGB sensors of robot cleaners that rely on visible light and colors to "see" its surroundings. These same sensors also have trouble separating one object from another if they're similar colors. You may take a moment to recognize a black cat walking by at night, but most robot cleaners aren't smart enough to make this distinction.

Eureka

That all changes with Eureka's upgraded IntelliView AI 2.0 dual vision system. Its advanced algorithms use not one but two important sensors: a fully high-definition (FHD) camera and infrared vision, combined within a robot vacuum for the first time ever. Together, they allow the robot to "see" subtle differences in surface reflections and textures and identify clear liquids that are blending in with their environment. The clarity of the high-def sensor is six times higher than before, and the infrared emitter and optical sensor even allow the robot vacuum to clean spills in the dark that you wouldn't see yourself. This gives the J15 Max Ultra incredibly smart object recognition and obstacle avoidance, allowing it to better navigate your home as well as clean it.