When The Eureka J15 Max Ultra Runs, Spills Can't Hide

Eureka has been one of the biggest names in vacuums for decades, but it's not just because its appliances are so good at what they do — it's also because, no matter what you need, Eureka always has the right cleaning product that's perfect for the job. The new Eureka J15 Max Ultra robot vacuum, for example, offers twice the performance of standard robot vacuums across nearly every one of its special features, including 2x suction power, dual swing arms, dual anti-tangle and self-cleaning systems, and double step-over capability.
Most impressive, though, is Eureka's groundbreaking dual vision system. Called Intelliview AI 2.0, it allows the J15 Max Ultra to identify and clean transparent spills (like water) that robot sensors from other brands fail to recognize. Combined with its other incredible features and powerful suction, Intelliview AI 2.0 Dual Vision System makes the Eureka J15 Max Ultra robot vacuum a must-have tool in your arsenal of household cleaning products.
No spill can hide from Eureka's IntelliView AI 2.0 Dual Vision System
Some brands will highlight vacuums that can find and identify spills and messes, but robot cleaners don't "see" spills the same way we do with our eyes. Instead, they rely on sensors and algorithms that determine what needs to be cleaned and how. This technology is still relatively new in the cleaning industry, and a common problem most robot cleaners have is identifying transparent liquid drops and spills that need to be taken care of.
That's because transparent liquids — such as water and clear sodas — reflect ambient light while also appearing as the same color as the floor. This confuses the RGB sensors of robot cleaners that rely on visible light and colors to "see" its surroundings. These same sensors also have trouble separating one object from another if they're similar colors. You may take a moment to recognize a black cat walking by at night, but most robot cleaners aren't smart enough to make this distinction.
That all changes with Eureka's upgraded IntelliView AI 2.0 dual vision system. Its advanced algorithms use not one but two important sensors: a fully high-definition (FHD) camera and infrared vision, combined within a robot vacuum for the first time ever. Together, they allow the robot to "see" subtle differences in surface reflections and textures and identify clear liquids that are blending in with their environment. The clarity of the high-def sensor is six times higher than before, and the infrared emitter and optical sensor even allow the robot vacuum to clean spills in the dark that you wouldn't see yourself. This gives the J15 Max Ultra incredibly smart object recognition and obstacle avoidance, allowing it to better navigate your home as well as clean it.
The J15 Max Ultra will adapt to every mess it encounters
Eureka's exclusive IntelliView AI system can detect 200 object types and 30 different kinds of stains, enabling the J15 Max Ultra to adapt its path accordingly. You can decide (in the settings) whether you want the robot vacuum to avoid liquid spills, but — even better — the robot vacuum can also lift its roller brush and switch to mop mode before thoroughly cleaning the spill. This keeps the robot from spreading the spill around as it cleans and keeps its dustbin dry (and odor-free). Also, when cleaning dry debris, such as cereal or crumbs, the robot decreases the speed of its side brushes to prevent scattering.
The sophisticated AI of the J15 Max Ultra will determine the most suitable cleaning method based on every mess it encounters. Eureka's IntelliView AI 2.0 also recognizes a wider range of carpet types and can distinguish between long-pile carpets, short-pile carpets, yoga mats, and even thin mats like pet feeding pads. The robot can then adjust its cleaning mode accordingly — for example, it could avoid yoga mats or increase suction for particularly dirty pet mats. Carpet edges are also more accurately detected, so the robot will lift its wet mop before it reaches your carpet, keeping your rug dry as it switches to vacuum mode.
One fun added benefit of the enhanced FHD sensor used in the cleaner's IntelliView AI 2.0 is that you can also use its hi-def recording capabilities to capture videos of your pets, as well as interact with them remotely. Eureka has even included a pet-search function with the J15 Max Ultra that can (with your permission) scan your home to locate and photograph your furry loved ones. The robot vacuum will also adapt to locations prone to repeated pet messes, such as nearby litter boxes and water dishes, increasing cleaning passes and/or suction power to leave these areas spotless.
The J15 Max Ultra doubles down on everything
The Eureka J15 Max Ultra doesn't just have twice the detection sensors, but also double downs on other features that were already innovative in previous Eureka models. With dual swing arms, the robot vacuum can effectively clean every part of your floor, including corners and table legs. This edge-to-edge cleaning is possible because the J15 Max Ultra will automatically extend its side brush and mop when its advanced sensors detect such hard-to-reach areas.
Additionally, the main brush and side brush use a dual anti-tangle system so that you don't need to step in and intervene when hair clogs up the vacuum. Many robot vacuums have Y-shaped brushes that facilitate powerful knots that are frustratingly difficult to loosen and remove. The V-shaped design of Eureka's DragonClaw side brush, however, detangles hair as it spins. Plus, the main brush is maintained by high-density blades operating at 400 strokes per minute within the J15 Max Ultra's base station.
This base station also has a dual self-cleaning system to keep brushes clean and odor-free so that the robot leaves your floors spotless every time, rather than spreading dirt around. It does this with high-temp mop washing and hot air drying while also cleaning its own base tray so that you don't have to. A built-in scraper clears the tray and moves waste to a collection area, and since the mops are always washed with clean water, stains never have a chance to set in.
The Eureka J15 Max Ultra doesn't skimp on suction power
The step-over height capability of the J15 Max Ultra has also been doubled. While traditional robot vacuums typically can't handle anything above 2.2 centimeters, Eureka's Allroad Technology allows the J15 Max Ultra to easily overcome standard thresholds up to 3.3 centimeters and even navigate complex double-layer thresholds up to 4.5 centimeters. This means the robot can clean an entire level of your home, room to room, with smooth and uninterrupted movement across various surfaces.
The cutting-edge technologies built into the Eureka J15 Max Ultra don't come at the expense of power. Eureka's pioneering aluminum fan structure equips the device with a max vacuum suction power of 22,000 Pa — double the industry-leading standard. The design and material of the fans allow the motor to run efficiently without overheating, which gives the J15 Max Ultra a 35% boost over the previous-generation model. Even your thickest carpets and deepest floor crevices can be thoroughly cleaned, making the robot capable of removing 99% of household debris.
The Eureka J15 Ultra offers exceptional cleaning at a more affordable price
While the J15 Max Ultra represents the pinnacle of robot vacuum engineering, Eureka's J15 Ultra offers many of the same outstanding features for those on a tighter budget. While not quite at the level of the flagship models, it can still provide exceptional vacuuming and mopping with 19,000 Pa suction, Mop Extension technology, FlexiRazor detangling, and IntelliView AI Object Detection to expertly navigate and clean your home.
Double your cleaning potential with Eureka's latest and greatest robot vacuum
The Eureka J15 Max Ultra is brand new to the market, ready to take the smart home cleaning industry by storm. Available in the United States, Germany, France, Italy, and Spain, you can double your cleaning potential by picking one up today and taking advantage of its 22,000 Pa suction, edge-to-edge cleaning, dual anti-tangle and self-cleaning systems, and impressive step-over height capability, as well as its state-of-the-art Intelliview AI 2.0 Dual Vision System. Spills and liquids — even those that are transparent and near-invisible — won't be able to hide when you run the Eureka J15 Max Ultra.
