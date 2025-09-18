How Digital Connectivity Works During International Travel With Yesim eSIM
Keeping cell connectivity without incurring roaming charges during your travels can be challenging. Whether you're visiting the Maldives, Tokyo, or Berlin, you should be able to get stable connectivity without being hit by shocking roaming fees. Travel is also expensive enough without you needing to worry about how much that extension in service is going to run you. These kinds of trips can be even more of a challenge if your phone requires a specialized physical SIM card that needs to be swapped out, or if you're visiting multiple locations and you want to always have affordable cell service wherever you go.
To stay connected, share vacation photos, and work comfortably, many turn to companies offering internet access abroad using eSIM technology. One such company is Yesim, an alternative to conventional roaming. Yesim is a Swiss-based telecom company that specializes in providing eSIM solutions for travelers. The company partners with over 800 local service operators across the globe, serving over a million users in over 200 destinations.
Yesim's eSIM solution is designed to make travel easier by allowing users to purchase, download, and activate a virtual eSIM card through a mobile app that gives the user access to the company's vast network of global service providers. This offers instant and affordable data plans without roaming charges or needing to physically modify your phone's SIM card. Those globetrotters who are interested in Yesim's services may wish to learn more.
Travel-first connectivity
Yesim's primary goal is providing an affordable alternative to connectivity that is specifically targeted toward frequent travelers. This is a practical solution for those who need to travel often for work or those who simply have a case of wanderlust that is frequently held up by rigidly regional phone plans.
There are a couple of different ways you can use Yesim's eSIMs. The company's flagship model is an all-in-one International eSIM. This provides the user access to all of the company's networks through an eSIM that you set up once and use just about anywhere in the world. You don't need to worry about setting up an account each time you want to use it, and the setup process is simple.
You only pay for the data you use, with prices based on local rates. For instance, U.S. data goes for $2.08 per GB, U.K. data goes for $1.48 per GB, and data in Turkey goes for $1.18 per GB. Sometimes you might even have access to multiple services within a given area. When that happens, Yesim will automatically switch you to the faster available connection. The company also offers a promotion that allows new users to try a 500 MB service for just $0.60 for three days. This is a great way to check network quality for a minimal cost before purchasing a full plan.
Alternatively, if you don't want to sign up for an international eSIM, you can always choose to sign up for one of the slightly cheaper region-specific plans. These don't grant access to Yesim's full network of partnered providers, but they come at a slight discount. There are also several unlimited data plans available that you can purchase for specific lengths of time. These are pricier, but they might specifically come in handy if you're planning to do a lot of downloading, live-streaming, or other data-intensive activities.
Getting started with Yesim's eSIM
To get started with Yesim, first ensure your device supports eSIM. To do this on an iPhone, go to Settings, then Cellular — if the option "Add eSIM" is available, your phone is compatible. On an Android, navigate to Settings, then Connections, then SIM cards. Look for eSIM or Virtual SIM. You could also look at Yesim's compatibility checker on its website.
Once this is confirmed, you can install the app, which is available on the App Store and Google Play, with over 4.5 star ratings on both. It takes up 101 MB on iOS and 115 MB on Android. The registration process is simple, as you just need to provide an email address and verification. You can also log in using an Apple ID or Google account. Unlike some services, Yesim doesn't ask for personal documents, ensuring quick setup.
Once you've registered, you'll be able to choose between an international or region-specific plan. If you go with a region-specific option, you'll select the country you wish to visit and then choose one of the data plans that fits the size-cap you need. Finally, you can activate your eSIM with a single tap and deactivate it when you return from your travels. The app shows the current data balance and the package expiration date for transparent pricing. Notifications alert you when the limit is approaching, helping to avoid unexpected internet interruptions.
There's also no need to remove your primary SIM or existing eSIM — modern devices support multiple profiles simultaneously. After your trip, you can easily switch back to your home operator. If you're ready to get started, test out Yesim's eSIM today.