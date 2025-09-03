Say Goodbye To Shaky Videos: We Tested Hohem's iSteady V3 Ultra Gimbal

I have installed countless companion apps over the years, as practically every product I test seems to come bundled with one. Joy is rarely something I associate with having to install a new one, yet I was pleasantly surprised by the Hohem Joy app. It's simple, straightforward, and gets the job done. Best of all in my book is the fact that you don't need to create an account or register the gimbal in the app; you just install the app, connect it to the gimbal, and you're ready to go. I applaud any manufacturer who shows this level of respect for the customer, and I wish other companies would follow Hohem's lead in this regard.

The detachable smart remote is a great tool for controlling the gimbal with its live-feed monitoring, either as a remote or when it's attached to the iSteady V3 Ultra. Being able to set up the gimbal on its built-in tripod, or on a different type of support via the screw mount, and then being able to detach this remote control to carry with you while you film is much better than the typical articulating display found on many cameras, or than by using an app on a remotely connected smartphone.

The tactility of a physical joystick, and having touchscreen controls for various settings right there within arms reach is really significant for creative control, as is the fact that the live-feed monitoring is independent of your smartphone camera. You're also able to control the gimbal with various hand gestures, and the end result is that the iSteady V3 Ultra works very well as a robotic camera man.