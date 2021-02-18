Splatoon 3 is coming to the Nintendo Switch next year

It was definitely a big day for Nintendo as it unloaded over a dozen updates and news for games on the Nintendo Switch. We’ve already seen the popular Fall Guys’ arrival on the console as well as the somewhat controversial announcement of the Skyward Sword HD Remaster. What headlined Nintendo’s Direct Showcase, however, was actually the wacky, whimsical, and explosive Splatoon 3 that will be breaking out into new territory next year.

For the first time since the franchise launched in 2015, Splatoon 3 will see players leave the familiar lands of Inkopolis behind. Players will venture into the dusty wasteland known as the Splatlands and gather in the chaotic and colorful city of Splatsville.

More than just the new areas, though, the next installment will also bring new weapons and moves as well. That includes a new bow-like weapon to splatter ink on your foes. There will also be new styles and customization options for Inklings and Octolings. To top it all off, Splatoon 3 will also bring back the popular 4v4 Turf Wars to the franchise.

Splatoon 3 was just the tip of the iceberg, of course. Nintendo had lots more to tease its loyal fans, like a squad-based, online multiplayer Star Wars: Hunters game coming later this year. There is also a new Square Enix tactical RPG in development under the mysterious name “Project TRIANGLE STRATEGY”.

There were also bits and pieces for existing games that are still coming on the Switch or are already there. Fans of the award-winning Hades might be delighted to know that physical release is coming with some perks. And like a zombie that refuses to die, Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville Complete Edition is also heading to the Switch next month.