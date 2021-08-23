Spider-Man No Way Home trailer leaked: Who is that?

A Spider-Man NWH trailer (that’s No Way Home, mind you), leaked this week in just about as potato a quality as possible. We’re going to take a peek at what’s in this video and expect that it’ll be shared by Marvel in far higher quality in the very, very near future. Generally this is the course of things when we see a video that this near final production anyway. NOTE: This is the point at which you turn back because there are SPOILERS.

So we’re going to run down a bit of the trailer to prepare for the inevitable situation in which the trailer is removed from YouTube, again and again. We won’t be posting screencaps or anything because the entire trailer is potato quality anyway – there’s really not much to see, just yet.

At the start of this leaked Spider-Man No Way Home trailer we hear the legendary J.K. Simmons say “Spider-Man is, in fact, Peter Parker!” Next, we get a few emotional moments about how the world is now that Peter Parker is revealed.

“Now that everybody knows, you don’t really have to hide, or lie to people,” said Betty Brant. “For the record, I never wanted to lie to you,” said Peter.

We see Doctor Strange, who says “So Peter, to what do I owe the pleasure?” Peter says “I’m sorry to bother you sir.” “Please, we saved half the universe together, I think we’re beyond you calling me sir,” said Strange. “OK… Steven,” said Peter. “That feels weird,” said Strange, “but I’ll allow it.”

Peter asks Strange to cast a spell that’ll un-do Mysterio revealing to the world that he was Spider-Man. Wong… or at least someone with the same accent as Wong, recommends Strange not cast the spell because it is too dangerous. And you can pretty much guess what leads to chaos from that point forward.

The name watermarked on the video belongs to a VFX specialist who almost certainly did not leak said video on purpose. We do not KNOW, but it’s far more likely that the video was captured by a 3rd-party agent that gained access to the pipeline, online – either between the VFX producer’s computer and the production agency, or a piece of hardware that should’ve been far more secure than it was.