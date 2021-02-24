Spider-Man: No Way Home revealed as third MCU Spidey flick

After three separate teases from Spider-Man‘s main cast were published yesterday, it seems that we finally have a title for the third MCU Spider-Man movie. While Zendaya, Tom Holland, and Jacob Batalon respectively revealed the titles Spider-Man: Home Slice, Spider-Man: Phone Home, and Spider-Man: Homewrecker yesterday, it turns out that none of those are the film’s actual title.

Instead, the movie will be titled Spider-Man: No Way Home, and we can be sure this is the case because it was confirmed by both Sony and the official Spider-Man Movie Twitter accounts. In fact, the Spider-Man Movie account has changed its name to Spider-Man: No Way Home, so if this is another red herring, it’s quite the big one.

This, we can confirm. #SpiderManNoWayHome only in movie theaters this Christmas. pic.twitter.com/kCeI8Vgkdm — Spider-Man: No Way Home (@SpiderManMovie) February 24, 2021

In any case, the title was revealed in a new video featuring the aforementioned Spider-Man stars, in which Tom Holland leaves the office of director Jon Watts and tells Zendaya and Batalon that they were all given fake titles. When Holland wonders why they were given fake titles, Batalon and Zendaya quickly confirm it’s because Holland can’t be trusted to keep things a secret as the three walk by a whiteboard with the actual title written on it.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is, of course, a reference to the first two films in the trilogy – Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home – but beyond that, it could mean a couple different things. It could reference to the fact that things have irrevocably changed for Peter Parker following Far From Home‘s mid-credit scene. It could also be a reference the multiverse that has been teased a few times in the MCU, even though the multiverse has yet to be realized (and in fact was referenced as a hoax in Far From Home).

Still, with Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield rumored to reprise their roles as previous Spider-Men in Spider-Man: No Way Home – rumors that Tom Holland has denied, keep in mind – this movie could indeed bring the multiverse to the MCU. Spider-Man: No Way Home is out this Christmas according to Sony, so all of our questions will be answered then.