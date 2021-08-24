Spider-Man: No Way Home first trailer confirms some theories

Popularizing the mid and end credits teaser trend, Marvel Studios has long developed hints of upcoming movies or shows to spark discussion among fans. Of course, not all theories developed around these teasers come to pass, but some tend to be right on the mark. The ending of Spider-Man: Far From Home pretty much sets the stage for the sequel, and much speculation has been generated on what role it plays in light of MCU’s past and future shows. Now the first trailer for “No Way Home” seeming spoils the entire film, except that this is Marvel we’re talking about.

For those who haven’t watched Far From Home or haven’t kept up-to-date with discussions around Marvel’s “Phase 4” movies and TV shows, the first trailer for the next Spider-Man film will probably feel a bit spoilery. It does set the premise in almost no uncertain terms, but Marvel has mastered the art of smokes and mirrors to take too much stock in the obvious.

The trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home picks up where the end credits for the previous film left off, showing the consequences of Spider-Man’s “unmasking.” Of course, the sequence of scenes is unlikely chronological, and we see the public’s reaction to the not-so-friendly neighborhood web-slinger. This controversy is something that the comic book Spider-Man is already used to, but not teenage MCU Spider-Man who has yet to encounter J. Jonah Jameson’s vitriol first-hand.

Curiously, Peter Parker’s “last resort” is to ask good ol’ Doctor Strange to tamper with time and space, something that he seems to have too easily agreed to. Unsurprisingly, messing with the space and time continuum produces unwanted consequences, including the introduction of Spider-Man villains that came from Sony Pictures’ multiple versions of the film, not Marvel Studios’. And if the Spider-Man multiverse’s villains are here, it wouldn’t be too far-fetched to see the Spider-Man multiverse’s Spider-People as well.

Of course, it has long been the theory that the third Spidey film under Marvel Studios’ helm will feature exactly that. Doctor Strange’s direct involvement also ties the film to the second Strange film, titled The Multiverse of Madness, as well as the Disney+ WandaVision series. Spider-Man: No Way Home premieres on December 17th, so be sure to expect more teasers in the months to come.