Spider-Man: Miles Morales Spider-Verse costume has its own unique animation

One of the most enjoyable parts about Marvel’s Spider-Man on PlayStation 4 was unlocking and wearing all of the different costumes available in the game. The Web-Head has had a ton of different looks throughout the years, and many of them are represented in Spider-Man on PS4. Spider-Man: Miles Morales, which is something of a follow-up to Marvel’s Spider-Man and a PlayStation 5 launch title, will naturally have a selection of costumes as well, and today, we’re getting a look at what just may be the coolest of the entire lineup.
Insomniac Games has revealed that the Spider-Man title will feature Miles Morales’ costume from Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Initially, the costume will only be available as a pre-order bonus for Spider-Man: Miles Morales, but Insomniac has confirmed on Twitter that everyone will be able to unlock the costume. The same goes for all of the pre-order bonuses, it seems, which means that the pre-order bonuses are early unlocks instead of exclusives.
Good thing, too, because after watching the trailer you see embedded below, most people will probably be excited to use this skin in-game. Not only does the costume match Miles Morales’ look from Into the Spider-Verse, but it’s animated in a way to match Into the Spider-Verse as well.
That animation may be jarring at first, especially if you’re used to smooth animation that Spider-Man generally has while web swinging and fighting, but it does indeed make Miles Morales look like a comic book character come to life. It’s one of the most unique costumes we’ve seen in these Spider-Man games, that’s for sure.
Spider-Man: Miles Morales could wind up being the biggest launch title for PlayStation 5. While there are a number of big third-party franchises launching on the console on day one, Spider-Man: Miles Morales is indeed one of the biggest first-party launches for Sony. It’ll be available on PlayStation 4 as well, so those of you who aren’t looking to upgrade to PS5 right away can still get in on the action. Look for Spider-Man: Miles Morales to launch for both consoles on November 12th.