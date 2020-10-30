Spider-Man: Miles Morales Spider-Verse costume has its own unique animation

One of the most enjoyable parts about Marvel’s Spider-Man on PlayStation 4 was unlocking and wearing all of the different costumes available in the game. The Web-Head has had a ton of different looks throughout the years, and many of them are represented in Spider-Man on PS4. Spider-Man: Miles Morales, which is something of a follow-up to Marvel’s Spider-Man and a PlayStation 5 launch title, will naturally have a selection of costumes as well, and today, we’re getting a look at what just may be the coolest of the entire lineup.

Insomniac Games has revealed that the Spider-Man title will feature Miles Morales’ costume from Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Initially, the costume will only be available as a pre-order bonus for Spider-Man: Miles Morales, but Insomniac has confirmed on Twitter that everyone will be able to unlock the costume. The same goes for all of the pre-order bonuses, it seems, which means that the pre-order bonuses are early unlocks instead of exclusives.

It's earnable for everyone. Like #SpiderManPS4 The bonus is early unlocks, not exclusive content. — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) October 30, 2020

Good thing, too, because after watching the trailer you see embedded below, most people will probably be excited to use this skin in-game. Not only does the costume match Miles Morales’ look from Into the Spider-Verse, but it’s animated in a way to match Into the Spider-Verse as well.

That animation may be jarring at first, especially if you’re used to smooth animation that Spider-Man generally has while web swinging and fighting, but it does indeed make Miles Morales look like a comic book character come to life. It’s one of the most unique costumes we’ve seen in these Spider-Man games, that’s for sure.

Spider-Man: Miles Morales could wind up being the biggest launch title for PlayStation 5. While there are a number of big third-party franchises launching on the console on day one, Spider-Man: Miles Morales is indeed one of the biggest first-party launches for Sony. It’ll be available on PlayStation 4 as well, so those of you who aren’t looking to upgrade to PS5 right away can still get in on the action. Look for Spider-Man: Miles Morales to launch for both consoles on November 12th.