Spider-Man: Miles Morales ‘Performance Mode’ revealed

Spider-Man: Miles Morales has the distinction of being one of the first games revealed for the PlayStation 5 as well as one of the console’s launch titles. Insomniac has slowly been releasing new details about the game since it was first revealed, and today, the company announced that Spider-Man: Miles Morales will offer a “Performance Mode” for those who want a balance of frame rate and resolution.

In a post to Twitter today, Insomniac said that the game’s Performance Mode will set resolution to 4K and framerate to 60fps. Insomniac says that Performance Mode will be optional, which suggests that it isn’t the default mode that Spider-Man: Miles Morales will run at.

Swing through the city like never before on PS5 with an optional 4K / 60fps Performance Mode. #MilesMoralesPS5 #SpiderManPS5 pic.twitter.com/FhPEPLjnKL — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) July 20, 2020

Insomniac also hasn’t explained what kind of graphics concessions it needs to make to get the framerate up to 60 fps, nor has it detailed any of the other usage modes that might be shipping with Spider-Man: Miles Morales. In short, we know what Performance Mode is, but we don’t know what our other options are for framerate, resolution, and graphics fidelity.

In any case, it’s exciting to know that we’ll be able to play Spider-Man: Miles Morales in 60 fps in at least one usage mode. As Insomniac’s tweet reads, we’ll be able to “swing through the city like never before,” with this Performance Mode, and indeed, swinging is something that will probably feel a lot more fluid with a higher framerate.

Spider-Man: Miles Morales was revealed for the PlayStation 5 at the beginning of June, but what followed that announcement was confusion over just what this game is, with some claiming it was an expansion and others explaining that it’s a standalone game. In the days following the announcement, things were cleared up, with Insomniac saying that Miles Morales will be a standalone game on the scale of Uncharted: Lost Legacy. In any case, we’ll let you know when the company announces more about Spider-Man: Miles Morales, so stay tuned.