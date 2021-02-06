SpeedKore unveils epic 1970 Dodge Charger called Hellraiser

SpeedKore is showing off an extremely cool 1970 Dodge Charger built for actor and comedian Kevin Hart. For those who may not know, Hart has the distinction of having wrecked an earlier SpeedKore build in the past. One of the most amazing things about the 1970 Dart Charger the company is showing off, known as Hellraiser, is that it’s completely skinned in carbon fiber.

SpeedKore started this epic build by scanning a completely stock 1970 Charger and feeding the scan data to a five-axis CNC machine to create molds. The molds were then laid up with Aerospace-grade carbon fiber for a smooth and strong finish with exposed carbon fiber weave. The fancy carbon fiber body parts were placed on a custom SpeedKore frame with an integrated 14-point roll cage.

Under the hood is a massive Dodge crate engine known as the Hellephant V8 that displaces 7.0 liters and is tuned for 1000 horsepower and 950 pound-feet of torque. The transmission comes from a Challenger Demon and is an eight-speed automatic sending power to a nine-inch Ford rear end.

The front suspension comes from the sixth-generation Corvette that’s been modified with custom parts for added strength and performance. The rear end is linked to the frame using a four-bar system and adjustable shocks. Massive Brembo brakes are used all around with six-piston front calipers and four-piston rears. One of the cooler parts of the design is that the massive 3.0-liter supercharger sticks through the hood.

Inside Hellraiser are Recaro sports seats all around, custom gauges, a three-spoke steering wheel, and a custom center console. While the parts look very at home in a 1970s muscle car, they are all completely new designs. One mystery about the Hellraiser is how much it costs. We do know is that the engine alone was $30,000.