SpaceX to attempt Falcon 9 rocket launch again today

Yesterday we mentioned SpaceX was forced to scrub the launch of a Falcon 9 rocket only minutes before launch due to weather. SpaceX was quick to point out that there was no problem with the rocket or the payload. The launch was scrubbed due to a violation of the electrical field rule for a safe launch at the launch site. The launch window for the mission is open again this morning, and SpaceX will attempt the launch today.

The mission is called Transporter-1, and it is a ride-share mission containing a record-breaking number of satellites inside. There are 133 commercial satellites being launched in the mission, along with 10 of SpaceX’s Starlink satellites for a total of 143 satellite launches in a single mission.

The ten Starlink satellites will be placed into a polar orbit and will offer Internet connectivity in Alaska. SpaceX had to seek special permission from the FCC to launch those satellites. This launch has been postponed several times and was originally scheduled to launch in December.

The Falcon 9 booster used is making its fifth flight and land on a drone ship in the Atlantic Ocean for recovery. SpaceX is also expected to recover the fairing that covers the payload for reuse in future missions. Reusing the rocket booster and the fairing is one of the ways SpaceX can keep costs down for its Falcon 9 launches.

The launch could happen as early as 10 am Eastern time within a 22-minute launch window. SpaceX will live stream the entire launch with coverage starting about 10 minutes before the launch takes place. Anyone wanting to view the launch can do so at the video link above.