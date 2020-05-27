SpaceX NASA launch: How to watch live

Today NASA’s Commercial Crew Program will launch NASA astronauts Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley on a SpaceX Crew Dragon to the ISS. The International Space Station will receive the SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft after the 4:33 EDT launch today on Wednesday, May 27, 2020. To participate and watch live, you’ll want to take a few steps.

First, viewers can take a peek at this Eventbrite for the launch, entitled Launch America, hosted by NASA. There you’ll see the invitation to join NASA for “a virtual experience of the NASA/SpaceX Demo-2 launch. If all goes as planned, this launch will take place at 4:33 PM EDT from Launch Complex 39A in Florida.

If you’d like, you can take a 360-degree tour of the SpaceX Crew Dragon right now. The YouTube embedded below will show you said “VR” tour, courtesy of NASA’s Kennedy Space Center and NASA Communications Specialist Joshua Santora. This tour also shows the SpaceX Headquarters in Hawthorn, California.

Below you’ll also see a virtual tour of the launch pad, another 360 “VR” tour from the NASA Kennedy Space Center collection. This tour is also presented by NASA Communications Specialist Joshua Santora.

Finally, there’s the official NASA Live stream. The Official Stream of NASA TV can be found below. This stream is almost always rolling with NASA content – and it’ll certainly be showing new content all day long up to and including the launch tonight.

If you’re participating in the launch, let us know! We’ll be watching too, and reporting on everything that’s happening as the launch takes place today!

Today the NASA LIVE stream will bring you “Live Views of the SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket on Launch Pad 39-A at the Kennedy Space Center for NASA’s SpaceX Demo-2 launch to the International Space Station” starting at NOON, Eastern time. It’ll also show coverage of the NASA/SpaceX Demo-2 launch to the ISS with direct coverage starting at around 12:15 (fifteen minutes after noon) EDT.