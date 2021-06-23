Space Jam: A New Legacy game and Xbox controllers made for super-fans

After more than 20 years, we’re getting a new Space Jam movie. Space Jam: A New Legacy – starring LeBron James instead of Michael Jordan – is set to debut next month in theaters and on HBO Max. To go along with the movie’s release, Microsoft is releasing Space Jam: A New Legacy The Game, though this isn’t quite like the movie tie-in games we’ve seen in the past.

For starters, Space Jam: A New Legacy was developed with ideas submitted by gamers from around the world. Microsoft said today that it selected two winners – Narayan from India, who won the youth competition, and Ricky from the US, who won the adult competition – and blended their ideas to create Space Jam: A New Legacy The Game. The final result is a beat ’em up title where players can play as Bugs Bunny, Lola Bunny, and LeBron James and battle with the Goon Squad.

The game was developed by Digital Eclipse and will be available first through Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks, where it’s launching on July 1st. Once it’s live, Game Pass Ultimate subscribers will be able to redeem the game through the Perks gallery, which can be accessed through the Xbox Game Pass tab on consoles, in the Xbox app on Windows 10, or through the Xbox Game Pass app on iOS and Android. On July 15th, the game will launch as a free-to-play title through the Microsoft Store on Xbox.

Going along with today’s announcement of Space Jam: A New Legacy The Game, Microsoft also revealed three new Space Jam-themed Xbox controllers. These are the new controllers that were introduced alongside the Xbox Series X|S, so they have the hybrid D-pad and textured grips. The controllers come in Goon Squad, Tune Squad, and Serververse designs, and you can see them all in the trailer above.

All three controllers will be launching on July 8th and will be available while supplies last, so Microsoft has confirmed that they will be limited-run controllers. They’ll be available through Amazon and the Microsoft Store here in the US, and they’ll cost $69.99 each.