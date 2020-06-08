Sony’s PlayStation 5 rescheduled event detailed: What to expect

Earlier this month, Sony canceled its planned June 4 PlayStation 5 event in light of protests taking place around the world. We didn’t know at the time when the event would take place, but Sony is finally back with that detail, revealing that it will hold the PlayStation 5 game unveiling on June 11 instead. Fans can expect a number of things during the event, which is expected to last around an hour.

We already know quite a few things about the upcoming PlayStation 5, including that it will officially be called the PS5. The console will be released in time for this upcoming holiday season, according to Sony, which says that players can expect haptic feedback from the controllers rather than rumbling, adaptive triggers, and more.

See you Thursday, June 11 at 1:00pm Pacific time (9:00pm BST) for a look at the future of gaming on #PS5: https://t.co/9XJkXYProo pic.twitter.com/8EoN34UPdd — PlayStation (@PlayStation) June 8, 2020

Sony had published multiple posts about its planned PlayStation 5 events ahead of the original June 4 event, which is now scheduled to take place on June 11 at 1PM PST / 4PM EST / 9PM BST. As expected, this will not be a live event because of the pandemic and inability to have large groups of people safely congregate.

In a blog post published today, Sony’s Sid Shuman said that the broadcast on June 11 will be in 1080p/30fps due to limitations caused by many employees working from home. For this reason, the games demonstrated in the video won’t look as good as they will when played in 4K resolution. Viewers are also advised to watch the broadcast while wearing headphones to experience 3D audio.

Fans will be introduced to many of the games that will be available on the PS5, ones that Sony teases will come from big and small studios alike. This will be the first time that Sony has held an event like this entirely online. It’s unclear at this time whether we’ll actually get a look at the console design next week, however.