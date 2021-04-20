Sony’s latest Home Cinema Projector has native 4K and a huge price tag

Sony has announced two new projectors designed for home theaters: the VPL-VW325ES and VPL-VW1025ES. Both models feature native 4K support, according to Sony, which packed in features like its X1 projector picture processor and dynamic HDR enhancement. Both models are available now, but they come with substantial price tags.

The notable feature with both of these new Sony projectors is the inclusion of its ‘X1 for projector’ picture processor, which is based on the same tech found in the company’s BRAVIA televisions. The hardware has been, according to Sony, optimized for use in projectors to enable features like the aforementioned dynamic HDR enhancement.

Both models offer native 4096 x 2160 resolution for a true 4K home theater experience. Sony includes some of the features from the previous generation, including an input-lag reduction mode, but adds what the company says is ‘dramatically’ improved performance when it comes to display reaction speed.

These things should make the projectors a suitable option for gamers who want to play on the extra-big screen. Both models can likewise upscale FHD and 2K content to 4K resolution. There are some differences between the two models, however, including both the light source and lenses used.

The VPL-VW325ES model features a 1,500-lumen lamp as a light source, while the VPL-VW1025ES model has a brighter 2,200-lumen laser light source. Likewise, the latter model also has an All-Range Crisp Focus (ARC-F) lens that offers ‘pristine’ image quality from edge to edge, according to Sony.

Getting that benefit won’t come cheap, however, as the VPL-VW1025ES projector is priced at $39,999.99 USD. The VPL-VW325ES model, meanwhile, is more affordable at $5,499 USD. Both models can be preordered now.