Sony ZV-1 camera firmware update adds live streaming capability

When Sony launched the highly-anticipated ZV-1 compact camera last year, it made no qualms about the market it was aiming for. Hardware and software features were designed for a slightly younger crowd more used to vlogging or creating video content, something that has experienced a surge in the past months, even while stuck indoors. Curiously, the camera didn’t launch with features that catered to that other favorite online activity, live streaming, an error that Sony is now correcting with a new firmware update for the camera.

To some extent, the Sony ZV-1 could have actually been used for live streaming but in an indirect manner. The camera could be used as a webcam when connected to a PC or Mac. This update, however, makes it more straightforward, according to Sony.

With the latest firmware update, owners of the ZV-1 compact can take advantage of the camera’s high-quality video and audio capture capabilities for live streaming or even for video calls. You will need to download the installer for Windows or Mac but it’s as easy as connecting the camera to a computer once that’s done.

Actually, you don’t even have to use a PC or Mac for live streaming. The announcement notes that the ZV-1 can be connected to a compatible Sony Xperia phone to live stream on the go and use the phone as a secondary display for chats. For now, only the Xperia 1 II and Xperia 5 II are supported and they have to be running Android 11.

The feature uses standard UVC and UAC technologies, so any live streaming platforms that support those will be able to take advantage of the ZV-1 camera’s capabilities. Sony promises this feature will be rolled out to other cameras in the future.