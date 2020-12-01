Sony Xperia Android 11 update schedule revealed

It’s getting harder and harder to root for Sony’s Xperia smartphones. Despite their pedigree, the company has consistently failed to push out devices that would make consumers remember its place in mobile market history. And while it continues to stand by its Open Devices program to woo developers, Sony has been relatively slow in pushing out updates to its already small number of devices. As if to assure its customers that it hasn’t forgotten about them yet, the company has reportedly confirmed when it will be pushing out Android 11 to its five most recent models.

Each year, it seems that the number of phones launched by Sony has gotten smaller and smaller. This year alone, Sony has launched only four, a far cry from its rivals in the smartphone market. Given how few of them there are, one would think Sony would have an easier time keeping up with updates, which obviously isn’t the case.

Xperia Blog reports that the company has shared its timetable for updating five of its smartphones from 2019 to the present. That’s five out of about nine that Sony launched during that time period which, funnily enough, would mean it will a 50% completion rate. At least when it does get around rolling them out.

The Android 11 updates start this December with the Xperia 1 II. The report also mentions that this update will bring 4K 140 fps slow mo video recording to the premium phone. January 2021 will see the Xperia 5 II and Xperia 10 II get Android 11 while 2019’s Xperia 1 and Xperia 5 will get theirs in February next year.

Sadly, it seems that that is pretty much the limit of what Sony can promise, as even the Xperia 10 and Xperia 10 Plus are missing from that list. Never mind mid-range Xperia L series phones which barely get any attention after launching anyway. Given the company’s track record, owners will probably be grateful they will even be able to get the update less than a year after Android 11 was released.