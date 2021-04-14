Sony Xperia 5 III packs impressive photography capabilities and audiophile sound

Sony unveiled a trio of new smartphones today, and one of the offerings is the Xperia 5 III. It’s almost identical in features to the Sony Xperia 1 III that we mentioned earlier this morning. One of the smartphone’s big highlight features is the variable telephoto lens paired with a dual PD sensor. The smartphone offers object tracking in photography mode.

The smartphone has multiple camera modes, including an easy-to-use Basic Mode. It has a 6.1-inch CinemaWide HDR OLED with a 120 Hz refresh rate display. Sony fits the smartphone with 360 Spatial Sound that converts stereo tracks in real-time. The Xperia 5 III also features Game Enhancer features with a new audio equalizer and an optimized PC microphone, and a high frame rate recording feature.

The smartphone uses the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G platform and a 4500 mAh internal battery that can charge to 50 percent capacity in 30 minutes with the included 30W charger. Photography is the main focus, with Alpha camera technology promising a level of performance comparable to professional sports cameras like the Alpha 9 series. The variable telephoto lens with a Dual PD sensor reaches up to a 105 mm focal length. Sony’s Xperia 5 III will be available in black, pink, green with Android 11 out-of-the-box early this summer at undisclosed pricing.

Another Sony smartphone unveiled today is the Xperia 10 III offering 5G connectivity. It focuses on entertainment features and an extended battery life in a stylish, water-resistant body. The Xperia 10 III is a mid-range smartphone using a Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 5G mobile platform. It has a 4500 mAh internal battery and is IP65/IP68 water and dust resistant. Its 21:9 wide six-inch notch-less FHD+ OLED display supports HDR and is covered with Corning Gorilla Glass 6.

Xperia 10 III also has high-resolution audio quality with DSEE Ultimate technology inside but functions via an integrated 3.5 mm headphone jack or wireless audio. It has a triple-lens camera featuring an improved F1.8 lens with the enhanced image processing algorithm for improved photos in low light with less noise using both Night mode and Auto mode. The camera array can shoot bursts at 10fps and can record 4K video. Integrated SteadyShot keeps shake out of the video. The Xperia 10 III will be available in black, blue, and white with Android 11 starting early this summer at an undisclosed price.