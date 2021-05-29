Sony WF-1000XM4 leaks again, this time in a promotional video

The Sony WF-1000XM4 has leaked once again, this time in an official promotional video that provides all of the details about the true wireless earbuds, including demonstrations of their features. The video appeared on Reddit yesterday where it remains live at this time; it follows a leak from earlier this week that included high-quality images and more.

The leaked Sony WF-1000XM4 promotional video was published on the subreddit /r/SonyHeadphones by user ‘Low-Ratio3193’ who claims that it is authentic (and it certainly does look like a legit promotional video). The content is spoken in English and includes French text.

The video confirms many of the features recently leaked by German website WinFuture.de, including the classy design, noise cancellation, Sony V1 integrated processor, support for high-resolution audio, Sony’s DSEE Extreme, and a speak-to-chat function with hear-through audio for those times you need to talk with someone (without removing the earbuds).

Other features listed in the promotional video include adaptive noise control and what appears to be a function that allows ambient audio through when an announcement is detected. Beyond the audio features, the video also confirms some of the hardware features we’ve previously seen leaked.

The WF-1000XM4 will offer 8 hours of run time with the fully charged earpieces, plus another 24 hours from the charging case. Fast-charging support offers an hour of audio playback with only five minutes spent on the charger. The video also shows a USB-C charging port on the case, wireless charging support, and both white and gold color options.

The previous WinFuture leak claimed the WF-1000XM4 will cost €279.90 EUR, but North American pricing and availability remain unclear.