Sony Vision-S prototype lands in Japan for development

Sony has announced that its Vision-S prototype has arrived in Tokyo for further development work. The car is said to undergo public road testing during the current fiscal year. The video offers up no hard details about the vehicle, with Sony announcing that it is meant for advancing its audio and sensing technologies.

All information we get from the video is what we can see as the vehicle rolls out of the car carrier into the parking garage. We see an attractive, but rather simple rear end with white European-style lenses. One of the coolest things we see in the video is the vehicle’s dash with multiple displays rather than gauges and switchgear spanning its length.

While we see two traditional stalks for controls on the steering wheel like turn signals, and buttons on the steering well, we don’t see any knobs or buttons on the dashboard itself. The vehicle does put emphasis on interesting little touches like the rear red LED stripes that activate from the outsides of the car to the inside. The front end has a matching strip in a different color.

Looking through the spokes of the shiny and attractive wheels, we can see red Brembo brake calipers to slow the car down when needed. The vehicle rolls almost silently in some video scenes, hinting at an electric nature for the vehicle. Once the car rolls into the sunlight, we can see that it appears to be in a matte silver color and looks very good design-wise.

The Vision-S appears to have a similar silhouette compared to the Tesla Model S EV. One of the coolest design aspects of Sony’s ride is the line that runs across the front of the hood, and under the headlights, meeting in the middle to make the vehicle’s emblem. The way the light activates from the outsides and meets in the middle is beautiful.